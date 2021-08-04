Kemba Walker Signing With Celtics Rival After Thunder Buyout: Report

Kemba Walker’s stint with the Boston Celtics lasted just two seasons, yet his time within the Atlantic Division lives on.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the four-time All-Star point guard has agreed to a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Per Wojnarowski, once Walker clears waivers, the 31-year-old plans to return to his roots, as the Bronx native is expected to sign with the New York Knicks.

Kemba Walker plans an MSG homecoming with the Knicks pic.twitter.com/NB7hIfmiw6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

“OKC’s [general manager] Sam Presti and Walker’s agents at Excel Sports, Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips, worked through buyout on the two years, $74M left on Walker’s contract in recent days,” the NBA insider tweeted. “Walker gets a dream homecoming to Madison Square Garden to further solidify New York’s backcourt.”

In return, he’ll be reuniting with former Boston Celtics teammate Evan Fournier, who recently signed a four-year, $78 million contract with the Knicks on the opening night of free agency.

The Trade That Continues to Give

The Thunder originally acquired Walker from the Celtics in a June trade headlined by Al Horford’s return to Beantown. Here’s how the entirety of the deal broke down:

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: PG, Kemba Walker 2021 1st-round pick (No. 16 overall)



Boston Celtics receive: F/C Al Horford C Moses Brown 2023 second-round pick



Since then, there’s been an immense amount of movement from both parties and numerous pieces involved in the package. Walker becomes the second player in the deal to already switch teams before ever suiting up for their respective franchise. Tantalizing big man Moses Brown was traded from Boston to the Dallas Mavericks prior to the opening of free agency to yield the services of wing Josh Richardson in return.

As for Oklahoma City, they managed to trade the 16th pick in July’s NBA draft to the Houston Rockets, receiving two future first-rounders in return. Houston selected Turkish big Alperen Sengun, while the Thunder netted a 2022 first-rounder (via Detroit Pistons) and a 2023 first-rounder (via Washington Wizards).

