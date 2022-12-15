Celtics Pleaded to Upgrade from Blake Griffin & Resolve ‘Lone Shortcoming’

With Al Horford out and Robert Williams III still recovering from arthroscopic surgery, the Boston Celtics were forced to depend on Grant Williams, Blake Griffin, and Luke Kornet for the lion’s share of their minutes at center over their last five games.

While the Celtics managed to go 3-2 in that stretch, with victories over the Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers, In a December 15 Bleacher Report story, Zach Buckley explained that they will need to look for upgrades because Horford’s and Williams’ absences have proven the Celtics’ lack of frontcourt depth to be an issue.

“Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet have done what they can to hold things together, while Grant Williams has authored his strongest season yet. It’s not enough, though. The Celtics should be on the search for backup bigs between now and the trade deadline. It just might take care of this club’s lone shortcoming,” Buckley said.

Buckley also explained that Horford’s age and Williams’ injury history should convince the Celtics to add more reinforcements to their frontcourt.

“Obviously, these absences—plus Danilo Gallinari’s torn ACL—have caused this frontcourt to function at something less than full capacity,” Buckley said. “While this rash of injuries could strike any team, the Shamrocks should better guard themselves against further issues. After all, Williams has a lengthy injury history at this point, and Horford turned 36 this past summer.”

Celtics’ Current Assets

The Celtics have multiple assets at their disposal to potentially shore up their frontcourt. At the moment, they have multiple trade exceptions they could use to absorb contracts. Among the multiple TPEs at their exposal is the $6.9 million Juancho Hernangomez trade exception, which will expire on January 19, 2023. They also have the $5.9 million Dennis Schroder trade exception, which will expire on February 10, 2023.

The Celtics also have a $3.2 million Disabled Player Exception that the league awarded them after Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL, which will presumably have him sidelined for the entire season. Unlike a trade exception, the DPE can be used to sign a free agent outright. Such an asset will be useful when teams start buying out their veterans mid-season.

If the Celtics intend to add one or more players mid-season, they will have to make some cuts since their roster is at full capacity at 15. Among the most likely culprits to be released to make room for reinforcements would be Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson since both are playing on non-guaranteed contracts at the moment.

Griffin Says Playing For Celtics is ‘Meaningful’

Griffin caught up with Kristian Winfield of New York Daily News to discuss why he decided to play for the Celtics.

“Honestly, it’s just another chance to play meaningful basketball,” Griffin told Winfield. “I got the call from them, and I’ve known some of these guys for a while, so I felt like it was a good fit.”

Griffin also told Winfield that “he’s happy to be contributing to a championship-contending team once again.” While he has not played much for the Celtics since signing with them, Griffin “knows his number can be called at any moment.”

Griffin has been the Celtics starting center for all but one game in which Al Horford has sat. Robert Williams’ impending return will likely affect Griffin’s role going forward this season.