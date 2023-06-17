Western Conference Contender Emerge as Suitors for Celtics’ Guard: Report

Malcolm Brogdon has become the latest member of the Boston Celtics roster to find his name being floated in trade rumors.

On Friday, June 16, Yahoo Sports Jake Fischer reported that the Phoenix Suns could be interested in acquiring the reigning Sixth Man of the Year if they decide to move on from veteran point guard Chris Paul.

Fischer indicates #Suns emerging on Brogdon front & Gallinari being a key piece next year. I don’t see PHX sending much back, and don’t think #Celtics should just salary dump Brogdon. As for Gallo, think plan was always for him to eat into Grant’s role. Can you lose both GW/MB? — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) June 16, 2023

“Two names to keep an eye on in Phoenix’s trade pursuits: Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon,” Fischer wrote. “The Suns acquiring either of those veterans might require a third team to accept Paul’s outgoing salary — such as the Houston Rockets with their $60 million of cap space and counting — but Brogdon and Collins are a pair of players Phoenix has registered interest in during trade conversations with Boston and Atlanta, respectively, that date back to the trade deadline, sources said.”

Brogdon has struggled with injuries throughout his career, with the 2022-23 season behind his healthiest since his rookie year. Yet, when healthy, Brogdon is an elite scorer who can also dictate the flow of an offense.

Celtics are ‘Fielding Calls’ Regarding Guard Rotation

According to a June 16 report by Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the Boston Celtics are taking calls regarding multiple members of their current guard rotation.

“The Boston Celtics are fielding calls on the multitude of quality guards on their roster, sources tell B/R,” Haynes wrote. “With Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, and Payton Pritchard all deserving of playing time, Boston is looking to create some position balance.”

The Celtics are fielding calls on the multitude of quality guards on their roster, according to @ChrisBHaynes. Haynes reports that Boston is looking to create some position balance, and could trade one of their quality guards to do so. pic.twitter.com/zIxXe3RUNC — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) June 16, 2023

Following his stellar performances throughout last season, White is likely to be retained moving forward. However, arguments can be made for trading Smart, Brogdon, or Pritchard, and there is certainly the potential for two of those three guards to be moved on during the off-season – especially if it allows Brad Stevens to add depth on the wing and center positions.

Pacers Interested in Acquiring Grant Williams

While the Celtics’ guard rotation is currently the primary topic of conversation, the future of Grant Williams is bubbling away under the surface. This summer, Williams will be a restricted free agent after failing to sign a contract extension during the 2022 offseason.

According to Jake Fischer, the Indiana Pacers are the latest team to register their interest in Boston’s three-and-d forward.

“The Pacers are expected to be one team in the mix for restricted free agent Grant Williams as well,” Fischer wrote.

Grant Williams next to Myles Turner please and thank you @Pacers — Ryan Smith (@ryaansmythe) June 14, 2023

Boston will be able to match any offer sheet that Williams signs, should they choose to do so. However, there will certainly be a line in the sand that Boston will likely be unwilling to cross. As such, it will be interesting to see what types of deals Williams is offered once the free agency period gets underway, as he struggled with injury following the All-Star break and saw his role within the rotation become inconsistent as a result.

Nevertheless, Williams has developed into a genuine three-point weapon who can defend multiple positions at a high level – team’s around the NBA will value that, which could put the Celtics in a difficult situation in the coming months.