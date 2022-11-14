Celtics Likely Would Have Chosen Western Conference Head Coach to Replace Ime Udoka

Former Boston Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy has done well in his first 15 games with the Utah Jazz. The Jazz are 10-5 after trading stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert over the offseason. Hardy’s early coaching success with the Jazz has made the league take notice. In fact, according to Marc Stein, had Hardy stayed with the Celtics, he would have taken the reins as head coach following Ime Udoka’s suspension.

“Had Hardy stayed as an assistant coach with the Celtics, he presumably would have been elevated to head coach rather than Mazzulla once Udoka was suspended for the season for a relationship with a female co-worker that Celtics officials deemed to be in violation of team policy.”

Stein also reported that fellow coaches questioned if Hardy was okay with taking the Jazz job going into training camp because of the Udoka suspension.

“During training camp, more than a few of Hardy’s peers in the coaching business could be heard wondering aloud if he was secretly regretting his acceptance of the Utah job, given what happened to Ime Udoka in Boston.”

When Udoka was originally hired by the Celtics in 2021, he brought Hardy along with other coaches like Damon Stoudamire to be part of his coaching staff.

Ainge’s Thoughts on Utah’s Success Under Hardy

After trading Mitchell and Gobert, many thought former Celtics executive Danny Ainge was hoping to tank the season. However, in an interview with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Ainge vocalized that he had no such intention.

“I’m not commenting on other people’s comments,” Ainge told Mannix. “It’s assumed that’s how I feel? Give me a break. I’ve been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It’s never been true.”

Mannix added how happy Ainge is with the Jazz’ success under Hardy.

“Ainge says he’s happy with Utah’s winning ways. He praised the team’s veteran leadership and the maturity of its young players. He acknowledged Will Hardy—his handpicked, first-year head coach—for having the team ready to play. He pointed to the team’s assist numbers…as evidence of unselfishness. He is impressed with how this team has come together in such a short period of time.”

Ainge then praised the Jazz’ ability to play well with one another.

“Not that each individual couldn’t play well,” Ainge says. “I like a lot of the players on our team. But the fact that they’ve jelled so well so early is fun. There is a lot of movement and a lot of guys moving the ball. That’s a fun way to play. And I think they’re all enjoying it very much.”

Doc Rivers Praises Ainge

As the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Jazz 105-98 on November 13, head coach Doc Rivers praised Ainge for the work his work as an executive in an exclusive interview with Ryan Miller of KSL.com.

“Danny’s good. He really is,” Rivers told Miller.

Rivers detailed Ainge’s work ethic when he worked with him in Boston to Miller while also saying how much confidence Ainge has in Rivers.

“We never saw him; it’s funny,” Rivers said. “From a coaching standpoint, he hires a coach and he just puts complete trust in you. No second-guessing, never reacts.”

Rivers also praised the new-look Jazz.

“They are deep, they are talented, they have individual players, they have vets, and they are just a fun team to watch,” Rivers said. “They are a good, solid basketball team.

“I think the script had been written about them before the year. No one told the guys that play, and they’ve come in and played their butts off. They are a good basketball team.”