Celtics Reserve is Yearning to ‘Prove That I Belong On The Floor’

In preparation for the upcoming regular season, Boston Celtics guard Carsen Edwards plans on maximizing opportunities best as he sees fit, including next week’s NBA Las Vegas Summer League.

Edwards, who’s entering his third season with the Celtics, seemingly found his niche at the pro-level during an exhibition matchup at the start of his rookie season. He drained eight 3-pointers against the Cleveland Cavaliers en route to a 26-point third quarter.

It was historic and it dominated headlines, in 2019. However, Carsen has struggled in finding consistency ever since.

Still, the slow start to his career hasn’t discouraged the third-string guard. He’s still determined to carve out a role with the Celtics and is open to incorporating new elements into his game.

Carsen Edwards: ‘I’m Just Trying to be Consistent’

However, honing his 3-point shot remains a priority.

“I’m just trying to be consistent — just with shooting, just trying to be consistent,” Edwards said during his media availability this week. “Obviously I haven’t gotten a chance to shoot my way into a rhythm but I understand I just have to have a role. So, be consistent but then also just find other niches and stuff to do and try to do well. Whether that’s defend or that’s just making decisions and stuff like that.”

What have the past two seasons taught you?

“It’s a lot of stuff. Obviously, just the detail part of the game,” Edwards replied. “Small things; whether that’s planning and schemes to guard certain people. But then also, just ways to carry yourself. Ways to be a good teammate, you know what I’m saying? Ways to be positive through times where, I guess, your opportunity hasn’t came. Just trying to be positive, just trying to make the most of everything.

“I’ve learned from different aspects whether that’s on the floor or off the floor, just being around some guys that’s been around the league; that’s been through ups and downs.”

Carsen Edwards Planning to ‘Prove That I Belong on The Floor’

Now, in light of a new head coach in Ime Udoka and following the Kemba Walker trade, Carsen has his eyes set on cracking the Celtics rotation.

“I just look at it as an opportunity,” Edwards said. “I’m just hoping I can be able to compete and try to prove that I belong on the floor or just deserve a chance. But, at the end of the day, whether that’s whoever I’m going against, I just kind of use it as an opportunity to try to get better, and try to improve, and just try to prove myself in a sense. So, just going in every day, just trying to be the best I can to try to get better every day.

“So, we’ll just see what happens.”

