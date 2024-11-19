Jake Paul’s Girlfriend Sends Wild Message After Mike Tyson Fight

Jake Paul, 27, beat Mike Tyson, 58, Friday night in a lackluster boxing event that, when all was said and done, was pretty lopsided. Paul won by decision, and even though he was fighting someone several decades older than him, his girlfriend Jutta Leerdam seemed beyond impressed with his victory.

Following the fight, Leerdam took to social media to shower Paul with praise and tell him how proud she was of his performance.

Jutta Leerdam on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Match: It Was ‘Bigger Than the Super Bowl’

In Leerdam’s post, she even says the event was “bigger than the Super Bowl.” Wow. That’s quite a wild statement, but it shows just how proud she is of her man.

“Selling out the AT&T stadium and crashing Netflix together with the legend @miketyson,” she wrote with a blue heart emoji. “You’ve only been doing this sport for a few years and you make the most massive events happen. People can say what they want but they watched it and it broke records. Bigger than the Super Bowl. You keep showing me and the world that dreaming big and manifestation works @jakepaul I’m so proud of you. You inspire me and so many people out there to think big and if you work hard and believe in it then you can make it happen.” She signed it with a butterfly and blue heart emoji.

Paul also took to Instagram after the win, but his message was much shorter. He simply posted the letter, “W.,” after the win over Tyson, along with a photo of him punching Tyson in the face.

Leerdam is an athlete herself with an impressive record. According to Olympics.com, Leerdam is a Dutch speedskater with an Olympic silver medal. She also has a huge social following with more than 4.5 million Instagram followers. Many of her Instagram photos show her with Paul, and it makes one wonder how much longer it will be until he puts a ring on it.

Mike Tyson Still Feels Like He ‘Won’

Even though Paul definitely won over Tyson on Friday, Tyson says he still feels like he won. He also says he has no regrets about doing the fight.

Following the match, Tyson took to X the next day to post his thoughts about the event.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won,” he wrote. “I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you #PaulTyson.”

Before the match, however, Tyson was not as nice. He posted a video on X showing himself getting out of a vehicle and arriving at the venue with the comment, “Ready for Jake’s wake.”