Undisputed Boxing Champ Offers Jake Paul Title Shot

Jake Paul believes a title shot is within sight in the next two years after he improved to 11-1 following his unanimous win over the 58-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Paul could get it sooner than expected.

Undisputed light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev offered a title shot to Paul.

“Jake Paul, what can you do in the ring against the current undisputed champion? Just know that I’m always open to suggestions,” Beterbiev said on his Instagram story.

‼️ Artur Beterbiev is offering Jake Paul a shot at his undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO light-heavyweight world titles on Instagram today after the Mike Tyson fight… pic.twitter.com/gZ2pF8T0Er — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 16, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Paul, however, has his sights set on the cruiserweight division, where Gilberto Ramirez (WBA), Noel Gevor Mikaelian (WBC), Jai Opetaia (IBF), Chris Billam-Smith (WBO) and Jai Opetaia (The Ring) are the current champions.

“I think it could happen in the next 24 months,” Paul said, per AP. “I truly, truly believe in my skills and my ability and my power. And the cruiserweight division is seemingly open for the taking on that timeline.”

Jake Paul-Artur Beterbiev Bad Blood

Paul has yet to respond to Beterbiev’s challenge.

In 2022, Paul said he would rather fight Beterbiev than Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev defeated Bivol in a very close majority decision (114–114, 115–113 and 116–112) in October for the undisputed title.

Jake Paul asked if he would rather fight Dmitry Bivol or Artur Beterbiev: “I would rather fight Beterbiev.” [@DAZNBoxing Show] pic.twitter.com/h0J6G7EFmk — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 29, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In January 2023, Beterbiev said he would accept a fight against Paul, but he said he expected the fight to end in the first round.

“Tell him to call me, call my promoter,” Beterbiev said at the time, per The U.S. Sun. “I’m ready to fight him I think it’s an easy fight for me. Do you think it’s a tough fight for me?

“If I’m a real boxing champion, I need to beat guys like Jake Paul in the first round, you know. But maybe something can happen, but if I’m a real champion, then I should be able to beat this guy in the first round.”

Jake Paul Trash Talks Connor McGregor, Gervonta Davis

Paul called out Connor McGregor and responded to Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ challenge during his post-fight press conference and on X.

“Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t,” Jake Paul wrote on X.

After Davis called Paul a “bozo” and threatened “to beat the brakes off him,” Paul accepted his challenge.

“I’d be down,” Paul said during the post-fight press conference after beating Mike Tyson via unanimous decision on November 15. “Let’s run it. Like, I’d be super, super down.”

Then he dismissed Davis on X.

“Gerventa Davis is just angry he’s not tall enough to ride rollercoaster at Disney World. I’m sorry, little buddy. I know it’s not fair,” Jake Paul said on X.