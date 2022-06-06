Nets Would Lose Ben Simmons in Proposed Trade for All-Star Guard

The Brooklyn Nets have been insisting that Ben Simmons is in their plans for next season since being eliminated from the playoffs in the first round. Brooklyn acquired Simmons as part of the blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers in the deal that included James Harden. However, for the Nets, it would turn out to be a roller coaster ride of will Simmons play or will he not play, all the way until their first round playoff exit after all but guaranteeing he will play in game three. However, despite the injury uncertainty, Brooklyn remains committed to building with Simmons as part of its big three.

If the Nets do choose to build around Simmons, expect him to play multiple positions for the franchise. Nets head coach, Steve Nash commented how he sees the Australian point guard fitting into the Nets system next season during a postseason press conference.

“I think he plays both [point guard and point forward],” Nash told reporters on May 11. “I think he’s going to handle the ball, initiate offense, particularly in transition. He’s an incredible playmaker, but we have the luxury that Ben can also be a roller, a playmaker out of the pick and roll.”

Simmons Still on Trade Block?

While all reporting and comments coming from Brooklyn is that they expect their current big three to remain intact, it is still very possible that Ben Simmons is on the trade block for Brooklyn. It makes sense to outwardly share how the Nets believe Simmons can be valuable in their offense next season. If they weren’t and were publicly looking to trade the injury-ridden point guard, his trade value would likely plummet.

Simmons remains in multiple trade discussions ahead of this NBA offseason. One getting the most attention for the Nets is a possible trade that would see them landing three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in exchange for Ben Simmons. Another proposed trade has them dealing for the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal straight up in exchange for Simmons. One with a little bit less star power but good pieces that also answer Brooklyn’s big man concern is a trade involving Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and a first round pick in exchange for Simmons and rookie guard Cam Thomas.

The likelihood of each of those trades varies, but none of them are impossible. Whether the plans being shared in press conferences of sticking to their core is true or they are open to dealing Simmons will be seen soon. However, another trade partner may be entering the picture.

Simmons to Minnesota

In a June 6, Bleacher Report article Ben Simmons was linked to a possible trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. One of the names being discussed in return for the Nets is a reunion with D’Angelo Russell who was an All-Star during his time in Brooklyn.

Trading Russell would give the Timberwolves standout guard Anthony Edwards more of a role as the primary playmaker in Minnesota. He also has an expiring deal that would be easy to move.

Russell averaged 21 points, 7 assists, and nearly 4 rebounds per game in his All-Star season in Brooklyn. Nets fans would certainly welcome the guard back for the right pieces. It could be interesting to see how Russell’s playmaking would complement the Nets core of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.