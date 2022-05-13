Nets’ Ben Simmons Likes Tweet Roasting James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers’ season came to end on May 12, and while there’s a lot of disappointing within the organization, one of their former players who is now with the Brooklyn Nets seems to be enjoying the chaos.

Ben Simmons came over from the Sixers in the James Harden deal and while he never played in a single game for the Nets, Harden didn’t really have the best experience for his new team either.

Like his time with the Nets, Harden had his ups and downs, and with Joel Embiid dealing with several injuries, the team needed the superstar to step up and shoulder the load, but Harden didn’t even score a point in the second half in the elimination game against the Miami Heat.

This performance was immediately slammed from all angles, and Stephen A. Smith heavily implied that he might’ve thrown the game to get coach Doc Rivers fired.

Although Ben Simmons didn’t say anything himself, he let his likes on Twitter do the talking as he spent some time after the game liking tweets that roasted James Harden. If you check his likes right now you’ll just see one left, but it’s one from Skip Bayless that’s torching Harden.

James Harden typically no-showed in the second half of this closeout game. Now he's mostly just another Jim Harden. Ben Simmons eventually will make this trade look so phoolish for Philly. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 13, 2022

“James Harden typically no-showed in the second half of this closeout game,” he said. “Now he’s mostly just another Jim Harden. Ben Simmons eventually will make this trade look so phoolish for Philly.”

With Harden’s decline coming faster than expected, there is a chance that Simmons could make this look like a bad trade for the Sixers in the future, perhaps as early as next year.

For what it’s worth, Simmons seems to agree as this is the lone tweet from the night that’s still liked by the new Nets star.

This could be as simple as Simmons getting in on the fun, but it seems like he’s been voicing his opinion a bit more on social media without actually saying anything himself.

Earlier in the month he retweeted a video that demanded apologies from several analysts, including Bayless, that blasted the Nets star for sitting out the season.

With his back surgery being a success, Brooklyn expects him to be ready by the start of training camp and that will likely be the time he can start building his rapport with the team.

Important Offseason Ahead

The Nets have some holes to fill, and while the debut of Simmons is a big one, they’ll have to find a way to gain some size.

Boston killed the Nets on the inside, and that was without Grant Williams for a stretch of time. Blake Griffin seems unlikely to come back, and he arguably might’ve been their best big man, at least when he played in the playoffs.

Nic Claxton is still developing, but he won’t be able to do everything on his own, so either they convince Andre Drummond to come back for cheap or they find another option.

