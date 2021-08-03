Blake Griffin Returning to Brooklyn Nets on One-Year Deal: Report

The NBA offseason is finally underway, with the free agency market open as of Monday night, and the Brooklyn Nets are officially on the board.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Blake Griffin is returning to the team on a one-year deal:

Six-time All-Star F Blake Griffin has agreed on a one-year deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

The six-time All-Star averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 26 games with the Nets last season.

With eyes on making another title run in 2022, look for the Brooklyn Nets to continue rounding out their roster in the coming days. Blake Griffin is likely just the start.

Griffin Played Key Role for Brooklyn

When the Detroit Pistons bought out the remainder of Blake Griffin’s contract last year, there were doubts that he’d ever dunk again, let alone play a key role on a winning team.

But once he was cut loose, and found his way to the Brooklyn Nets, that narrative did a full 180-degree turn.

Griffin found his legs just games into his tenure, and by the time the postseason rolled around, was putting his body on the line to take charges and contest athletic shot attempts.

To close the year, he averaged 12 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals for their seven-game Eastern Conference Finals series loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nets Lose Jeff Green to Denver

Signing forward Blake Griffin helps to bolster the Brooklyn Nets’ depth, which also took a hit on Monday.

Utility veteran Jeff Green left the Borough for greener pastures in the Mile High City.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews is reporting that he’ll sign a two-year, $10-million deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Free agent forward/center Jeff Green has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. The deal includes a player option in the second year. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 2, 2021

Green, who averaged 11 points off the bench for Brooklyn, will chase a championship with the reigning MVP.

And he’s not the only Nets’ free agent that could be headed elsewhere this summer.

