Nets Could Land 24-Year-Old All-Star in Proposed Blockbuster Trade

For the Brooklyn Nets to meet their asking price for Kevin Durant, which includes getting an All-Star caliber player in return, the teams in the running would be the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat (if they decide to include Bam Adebayo, which they have been reluctant to do so,) and the Los Angeles Lakers despite being a humongous wild card one NBA insider has had them linked to acquiring both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in a blockbuster deal. However, there is one more team that could likely meet Brooklyn’s expectations in any proposed deals, and that is the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans have been interested in a Durant deal and have been linked with possibly including their All-Star Brandon Ingram in the deal. The 24-year-old forward could have the most potential of any of the players currently in trade discussions, depending on where you stand with Ingram or Jaylen Brown. New Orleans also has a solid collection of players they could trade with Ingram for Durant as well.

In a recent article from Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley shared how the Pelicans could potentially get a deal done for Durant.

Pelicans Could Complete Durant Blockbuster

In what Buckley says is a deal that would improve the Pelicans starting lineup, New Orleans could offer a trade package that Brooklyn couldn’t refuse.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Brandon Ingram, Dyson Daniels, Devonte’ Graham and two future first-round picks.

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Kevin Durant and Royce O’Neale

Ingram, early in his career, drew comparisons to Durant and could be slotted into being Durant’s replacement. The forward in his sixth year, averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 Rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. Brooklyn would also get the Pelicans recent eighth overall pick in Dyson Daniels, who impressed as a member of the G League Ignite’s team where he averaged nearly 12 points, 5 assists, and 7.4 rebounds per game and is expected to be among the most impressive rookies next season. Devonte’ Graham is also a solid pickup for Brooklyn and averaged nearly 12 points per game and 4 assists of the New Orleans bench.

With the acquisition of Durant, the Pelicans immediately get better. Durant will likely outperform Ingram in all stat categories, and to deal him for Ingram and a bench player makes them better than last season. Then when Royce O’Neale enters the mix, it gets another quality veteran that can hit threes and defend four positions. It could be a trade to elevate the Pelicans to the next level in the Western Conference.

Durant Could Hold Out of Camp

The likelihood of a Kevin Durant felt like it went up over the weekend when Insiders like ESPN’s Brian Windhorst changed their tune in their belief that Durant could actually sit out of training camp, which at one time seemed unthinkable.

“If indeed he doesn’t show up to training camp, then they are going to pour gasoline on this. Because now there’s going to be a collective bargaining agreement at the same time, You’re going to have him potentially losing paychecks, they’re going to have to talk about it every day,” Windhorst said. “The water’s not boiling yet, but the water is just getting warmer.”