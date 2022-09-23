Nets a Potential Contender for Former $88 Million Star, Says Insider

Amid all the turmoil surrounding their franchise cornerstones Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai were able to beef up their roster during the offseason. Brooklyn was able to ink Edmond Sumner and TJ Warren while landing Royce O’Neale, in a trade with the Utah Jazz shortly before the free agency period began.

The Nets have no shortage of offense on their roster, with sharpshooter Joe Harris returning to a stacked team that features Durant, Irving, and Seth Curry, which is sure to have them scoring in volumes. In addition, three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons will be joining the group to give them a boost on defense.

But Simmons, a former Defensive Player of the Year finalist, will be responsible for defending the perimeter, leaving a young and inexperienced center in Nicolas Claxton to guard the interior. It is not exactly a winning formula for a team with championship expectations like the Nets.

NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of “Bally Sports,” says that the Nets are still interested in signing former $88 million Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard to beef up their interior defense.

“Dwight Howard’s name is still buzzing amongst Brooklyn Nets brass, I’m told,” Robinson tweeted on September 22. “Howard’s an NBA Champ & an eight-time All-Star.”

Dwight Howard's name is still buzzing amongst Brooklyn Nets brass, I'm told. Howard's an NBA Champ & an eight time All-Star. pic.twitter.com/JKywMZ2x9C — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) September 22, 2022

Howard Sounds off on Potentially Fighting “The Rock”

Howard remains a free agent and has proven to be a serviceable veteran on a championship roster. He did so during his second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 when they won the title inside of the Disney Bubble.

But despite not being signed, Howard has remained busy in his spare time. He attended a WWE tryout in Nashville, Tennessee, in July. During an Instagram live session on September 17, he talked about potentially fighting WWE Legend Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson.

“That would be crazy, I was in the ring & both of us looking at each other. You know how The Rock be doing…I think I got that part down,” Howard said via Landon Buford.

Lakers’ champion Dwight Howard on fighting @TheRock: “That would be crazy, I was in the ring & both of us looking at each other. You know how The Rock be doing…I think I got that part down,” says @DwightHoward.#LakeShow #WWE #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/9SFxZauCSn — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) September 17, 2022

Howard Gets Honest About His Hall of Fame Chances

As a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time All-Star, and NBA champion with the Lakers, Howard is, without a doubt, one of the best big men to ever set foot in the NBA.

But even with his well-polished resume, he was left off the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team even though players who have accomplished less than him received the honor.

It has brought into question what will happen when it comes time for Howard to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame once he has officially retired. The All-NBA center says he has no doubt earned the Hall of Fame nod. Whether he gets inducted or not is out of his hands.

“It’s not up to me. But I think one day I’ll get the recognition that I deserve,” Howard said to “Scoop B Radio”. “Until then I’m going to continue to get better, continue to smile, and continue to enjoy life.”

Dwight Howard believes he is a Hall of Famer: "It’s not up to me. But I think one day I’ll get the recognition that I deserve. Until then I’m going to continue to get better, continue to smile and continue to enjoy life.” – Via Scoop B Radio pic.twitter.com/NNGRqHT7GU — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) July 27, 2022

If Howard comes to Brooklyn and plays a significant part in the Nets winning their first-ever title, it will certainly strengthen his Hall of Fame case.