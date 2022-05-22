Insider Details How Demise of Nets Big 3 ‘Hinged’ on Mavericks Star’s Injury

The Brooklyn Nets trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers came as a surprise to many. Especially, after the Nets mortgaged their future last January to bring him to Brooklyn from the Houston Rockets. But extenuating circumstances affected Harden’s outlook on his future with the Nets. At the time, Nets’ All-Star Kyrie Irving was only available to play road games, and Kevin Durant was sidelined with a sprained MCL that ultimately held him out for nearly two months. This left Harden to shoulder much of the load for the Nets during his final days with the franchise. Harden, still fueled to acquire that ever-so-elusive first championship, decided that Brooklyn wasn’t the best place to do that and requested a trade.

Insider Says Dinwiddie Injury Triggered Nets Demise

During last year’s free agency period, Sean Marks had outlined a goal to ink Harden, Durant, and Irving to long-term extensions. In outlining that goal, he had to make some tough decisions, including letting Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie walk in free agency. Dinwiddie suffered an ACL tear just three games into the 2021 season, and the Nets never got to see what their true potential would be with him on the floor with Irving and Durant. Brian Lewis of the “New York Post” notes that Dinwiddie’s injury ultimately ended up being the catalyst in the demise of the Nets.

“Dinwiddie, along with Joe Harris, was one of the last vestiges of general manager Sean Marks’ first full-season roster from 2016-17. The combo guard had been part of the Nets’ arduous climb from the NBA cellar into a team that backed up superstar free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with balance, defense, and depth,” Lewis writes via the “New York Post”.

“Then on Dec. 27, 2020, in just the third game of Durant and Irving sharing the court, Dinwiddie tore his ACL. Less than three weeks later, the Nets dumped their roster depth for James Harden and the dreams of a Big 3. It set in motion everything that’s happened since the lack of depth to survive Irving’s absences this season; the trade Harden forced out of town; the arrival of Ben Simmons, who hasn’t played since.”

Sam Mitchell: Nets Were Better Without Harden

The Nets gave up a lot of pieces to bring Harden to Brooklyn. Jarrett Allen, who was an All-Star this season, Caris LeVert, who has proven to have a lot of potential, and Dinwiddie, who is now in the Western Conference Finals with the Mavericks, are just a few names that the Nets had to part ways with to get Harden. There is no telling how far the Nets would have gone if they never made the move to get Harden. But ex- NBA player and coach Sam Mitchell says that he has no doubt that Brooklyn would have been better off without trading for Harden.

“Think about if it would have been Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Look at the center, Jarrett Allen. Look at what kind of player he has turned out to be. Put him with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant and Joe Harris. You’d still have Caris LeVert and you would still have Spencer Dinwiddie. … He can come off the bench, he can start. He’s not the guy that gets the engine going. Spencer Dinwiddie on that team is your fifth or sixth best player,” Mitchell said during an appearance on Sirius XM Radio in 2021.

“I would argue with you, they would be a better team if they had those players and that collection of players, that group they had if they wouldn’t have added James Harden. They would be a team that I would feel more comfortable with that team we just talked about, winning a championship. Because even with Kyrie Irving, I still don’t believe they have enough past those three guys to beat the top teams.”

The Nets story is still being written as they are holding out hope that Ben Simmons will make them a better team. It will be interesting to see if they can deliver a title to Brooklyn next season.

