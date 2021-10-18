Brooklyn Nets Make Key Decision on Future of Summer League Standout

The Brooklyn Nets have had a busy offseason and are still not done making roster moves. The Nets announced that they will sign rookie guard David Duke Jr. to a two-way deal per Shams Charania of “The Athletic.”

With the signing of Duke Jr., the Nets have finally completed their 17-man roster and now look toward their season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 19. The team that eliminated them in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Brooklyn Nets will sign training camp guard David Duke Jr. on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 16, 2021

Duke Jr. Turned Heads With Summer League Performance

Duke Jr. was a standout guard during his last year at Providence. He was named to the All-Big East second team after averaging 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game in 2020. Despite having such a stellar year Duke Jr. went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. But a summer league campaign in which he averaged 7.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game has caught the attention of the likes of Nets big man Blake Griffin.

“He’s just one of those guys that kind of does a little bit of everything,” Griffin said of Duke Jr. per Alex Schiffer of “The Athletic.” “Really well on the ball defense, off the ball defense, he’s athletic, can get to the rim, seems like he’s in passing lanes…I really like him.”

Blake Griffin on Nets new two-way player David Duke Jr.: He’s just one of those guys that kind of does a little bit of everything. Really well on the ball defense, off the ball defense, he’s athletic, can get to the rim, seems like he’s in passing lanes…I really like him.” — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) October 16, 2021

Jordan Ott, the head coach of the Nets summer league team applauded Duke Jr’s work ethic which eventually landed him a role with the starting unit this summer. A role that Ott says was earned by Duke Jr. Not given.

“He earned it. We’re here in summer league, and he brings it every day, you saw it in the game. That’s what he’s done every day in practice. His defensive mentality we loved. We thought it fit with that first unit, the style of play we wanted to play here in summer league and for our big club: Toughness, aggressiveness,” Ott said of Duke Jr. in August per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“We’re out here trying to find guys that want to get after it defensively, and he displayed it every day in practice. He displayed it again [Monday]. He was unbelievable on the point of attack, the ball pressure. So, we were really happy with the way he played [Monday] and throughout the week before.”

Duke Jr. Had To Earn Roster Spot

Duke Jr. knew that his situation coming into Nets training camp was different than that of his rookie teammates. He understood he would be coming into camp having to prove his worth to earn himself a spot on the roster. From day one he was up for the challenge.

“It was a situation where I could’ve had my name called. The Nets, they said you can do that, or go the undrafted route. And you’d basically do this, this, and this; be able to go into training camp, fight for a spot. I had a good workout with them, and they were really excited about me,” Duke Jr said in August to the “New York Post.”

“Doing this route, being able to determine my own situation, for me it was just about my confidence in myself. It wasn’t so much about getting my name called, I just want the opportunity and a chance. This way, I definitely will [get one], and be able to have things in my hand.”

The Nets finally have completed their official roster for the 2021 season. After a drama-filled last two weeks, it is finally time to play ball this week. Buckle up Nets fans!

