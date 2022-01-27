Nets Taking Calls on Multiple Key Players, Sights Set on Adding Star: Report

Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris led the NBA in three-point percentage last season. The Nets starter had struggled for the first few games of this season. But he was starting to find his groove after his shooting slump from last year’s playoffs seemed to have a carryover effect. However, Harris has not played since suffering an ankle injury on November 12 that required him to have in-season surgery. And to this point, the Nets starter does not have a return date in sight. As much as the Nets would like to keep their sharpshooter, things may get interesting around February’s trade deadline.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Joe Harris, Nic Claxton Could Be On the Move for Right Price

The Nets held the top spot in the Eastern Conference for most of the season. But Brooklyn has dropped to 4th place after losing their last two games. With the rumors swirling about James Harden’s frustration with the team, and the trade deadline approaching, now is a pivotal time for the Nets to make a move to bolster their roster. According to Mike A. Scott of HoopsHype they have already taken calls on two of their key players in hopes of landing a star.

“The Nets have gotten calls on Joe Harris and Nicolas Claxton, but I don’t expect those guys to be moved unless they’re packaged for a star or really high-caliber starter,” Scotto writes per HoopsHype.

Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter Also Being Shopped

Scotto also says that the Nets could look to trade two of their other role players in Jevon Carter and Bruce Brown. After being key role players at the start of the season, the two reserves have slowly fallen out of the rotation.

“Keep an eye on Bruce Brown as a trade chip too. His role and minutes have fluctuated at times with Brooklyn this season. Jevon Carter is also another name to watch. He’s fallen out of Brooklyn’s rotation, and he’s available on the trade market,” Scotto writes.

Nets Won’t Let Paul Millsap Go For Cheap

Nets veteran forward Paul Millsap will be 37 years old in February. And despite being a 16-year veteran, he still believes he can be a contributing player and wants a bigger role than the one he has now with Brooklyn. As a result, he and the Nets have mutually agreed to part ways per Shams Charania of “The Athletic”. But despite their agreement on a split with the former Denver Nugget, Scotto says that Brooklyn won’t part ways with Millsap for cheap.

“Brooklyn wants an asset of some kind for Paul Millsap, whether it’s another veteran who can help them win now or a future second-round pick, I’m told,” Scotto continued.

Forward Paul Millsap and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to find the four-time All-Star a new team where he can have a greater contribution, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 21, 2022

Nets Want Kessler Edwards on Standard Deal

One of the reasons that the Nets are so willing to part ways with Millsap could be the emergence of rookie Kessler Edwards, who has proven to be a worthy rotation player this season. Scotto says that the Nets are looking to convert Edwards’ two-way contract into a standard NBA deal after the trade deadline.

“The Nets hit on drafting Kessler Edwards in the second round of the draft, and he’s a name to watch for his two-way deal being converted into a standard NBA contract following the trade deadline and buyout market,” Scotto said.

With the trade deadline just two weeks away, the Nets are looking to be buyers. It will be interesting to see what moves they pull off to strengthen their roster for a playoff run.

READ NEXT: Kyrie Irving Sends Cryptic Message Amid Brooklyn Nets Turmoil