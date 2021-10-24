Nets Key Role Player Breaks Silence About His Rough Start to the Season

Coming into the 2021 season the Brooklyn Nets were expected to have one of the best top to bottom rosters in the history of the NBA. Not only because they expected to bring back their All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. But the free agency additions of players such as Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Patty Mills had the potential to make them one of the most unstoppable forces in the NBA.

Another player on the Nets roster that was expected to make a splash is their young big man Nicolas Claxton. After trading DeAndre Jordan to the Detroit Pistons this offseason, the 22-year-old is finally getting the opportunity to see some consistent minutes at starting center.

Nic Claxton Sounds off About His Slow Start

Despite the high expectations that Brooklyn had for Claxton, in the Nets’ first two games this season he has struggled. And Claxton knows his improvement is detrimental to his team’s success.

“I look at myself in the mirror. I’m supposed to be one of the better defensive players on the team. I had a few mental lapses last game, my fatigue, it showed too much,” Claxton said to Brian Lewis of the “New York Post” per NetsDaily. “I think that definitely starts with me. I need to be better on the defensive end and we’re going to get better. It’s only one game.”

The third-year center is averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game. On paper, his stats don’t look too shabby. But what has really been an eyesore is Claxton’s defense. Per Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily players are shooting 16-of-29 (55%) from the field when defended by Claxton. That number increases to 15-of-27 (56%) when he is defending on guards and forwards. It is a stat that will have to improve if he hopes to retain his starting role.

“Right now I’m starting the game on a guard, so it’s different,” Claxton continued. “It’s the first time that I’ve done this in my career, and it’s something that I’ll adjust. … That’s what makes great players great, they’re able to adjust on the fly. And like I said, once my conditioning picks up, everything will come together.”

Harden Has Established Early Chemistry With Claxton

The Nets entered the season knowing that Claxton was an extremely raw talent. But as raw as he is you can see the potential that he has, it just comes in spurts.

The Nets are hoping that Harden can assist with establishing some consistency with their starting center. Per Reinhardt “The Beard” has assisted on all 12 of Claxton’s made field goals in their first two games. Harden likens Claxton’s game to that of his former Houston Rockets teammate Clint Capela who was among the league leaders in blocks per game last season.

“Claxton reminds me of Clint (Capela) but more skilled … The sky is the limit for him,” Harden told reporters before the season per NetsDaily.

While Claxton may not be a household name on the Nets roster he is still an integral part of the team. The Nets’ two biggest struggles last year were defense and rebounding, something that Claxton has struggled with mightily to begin the season. He’ll have to correct that as the season progresses in order for the Nets to have a shot at the title.

