Bruce Brown Sounds Off on Disappointing Departure From Brooklyn Nets

Last season, one of the revelations for the Brooklyn Nets was the strong play of Bruce Brown. Brown in his time in Brooklyn, made the most out of every opportunity and climbed his way into the team’s starting lineup. The 6-foot-4 Brown proved to have remarkable versatility that allowed him to impact the game at both guard and even power forward, where he started several games for the Nets.

Brown was one of the few bright spots in the Nets’ playoff series against the Boston Celtics, where they were swept in just four games. In that time, Brown averaged 14 points, 4.8 rebounds. and 2.8 assists per game while shooting over 56% from the field and 42% from three point range.

Bruce Brown on the Lack of Negotiation with the Nets

After his postseason play, it was expected that re-signing Bruce Brown would be a priority for the Brooklyn Nets, but that didn’t happen. The Nets let Brown walk to join the Denver Nuggets without even offering him a contract. He recently spoke to about his disappointment in the Nets not seeking to have him back for the 2022-23 NBA season.

“Yeah, people just don’t care what I do,” Brown told The Denver Post reporter. “I can play extremely well, I averaged, what, 15 in the playoffs. … They don’t care because I was playing with two superstars, so, it makes no sense.”

Brown was dubbed as an offseason priority for the club, but after the team traded for Royce O’Neale from the Utah Jazz, he knew the writing was on the wall, and he continued telling about the disappointing contract talks, or lack thereof with Sean Marks, and the Nets franchise.

“I was (hurt), but once I’d seen the Royce O’Neale trade, I was like, ‘I’m off their books, for sure.’ Because at first, they were talking about, they didn’t want to go into the (luxury) tax or whatever, but then they said that I was a priority … They wanted me back. They came down to see me in Miami when I was working out. And when I didn’t receive a phone call, I was like, ‘All right.'”

Brown on Departure from Nets Drama

This isn’t the only time that Brown has discussed the things that led to his departure from the Nets. On Monday, September 26, Bruce Brown made his first appearance as the member of the Nuggets at their annual media day. In his session with the media, he spoke about this upcoming year with the Nuggets, signing with Denver, how the Nets player development coach helped him grow in his time there, and more, including how he felt about being on the ‘drama-less’ Nuggets squad in comparison to his last few seasons in Brooklyn, to which Brown replied, “I love that.”

He also expressed joy in being out of Brooklyn and the city and state of New York. He also added another dig saying that, “New York was kind of crazy. I’m happy to be here.”