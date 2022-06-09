Nets Linked to Key Free Agent Amid Ben Simmons Decision

It appears that the Brooklyn Nets are committed to bringing back their current core group of players, especially the big three of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons. Despite Simmons being unable to make his Brooklyn debut amid injury and mental health concerns, they plan on making him part of their future. Recently it was reported that “all signs point to Kyrie Irving returning to Brooklyn next season.” Those reports, coupled with news the team is expecting to have Irving, Durant, and Simmons on their roster and healthy come next October, indicate that the Nets seem to be running it back.

If you believe the news, you can put some of the Nets trade rumors aside, and it looks like the team will be looking to free agency. First and foremost, they have players up for free agency they will need to make decisions on, including Andre Drummond, Bruce Brown, and Nic Claxton. Aside from that, the Nets have been linked to other key free agents. Some names that the team could be looking to add are Carmelo Anthony, Joe Ingles, Caleb Martin, and more.

Chances of Joe Ingles in Brooklyn

One interesting possibility linked to the Nets is the sharpshooting veteran Joe Ingles. Ingles is coming off of an injury and is expected to return to the Utah Jazz, but it is not guaranteed. His shooting, ball handling, locker room presence, and even defense could be an asset for the Nets. While Ingles returning to Utah is likely, perhaps one of the only teams that could pull the marksman away could be the Nets. Ingles is a member of the Australian National Team and close friends with both Patty Mills and Ben Simmons.

Heavy’s NBA Insider Sean Deveney spoke with one Eastern Conference GM about the possibility of Ingles playing in Brooklyn with his Aussie teammates.

“Joe obviously is a guy who liked being in Utah very much and would like to go back. It is hard to say where the future is going with that team though, (Quin) Snyder is out, are they going to rebuild. With Ingles, I mean, he is going to be 35, can he still play? He looked a little broken down when he did play last year. That is the concern. But he has a relationship with Patty (Mills) obviously, if Patty stays there, and more importantly for the Nets, he has a relationship with Ben Simmons. It has to be worth the roster spot to bring in Ingles and let him help out Simmons as much as he can. They are going to push for him because they really need to make Simmons as comfortable as possible,” the Eastern Conference GM told Deveney.

If Ingles could come in and have a positive impact for Ben Simmons next season, that alone could be worth the move. But more than that, Ingles has the potential to hit a big three or contribute as a playmaker in the Nets offense. He also is a wonderful locker room guy and acted as a foundation piece of that Utah locker room.

Simmons Future in Brooklyn

With Simmons seemingly staying put in Brooklyn, the comments about how the Nets expect to use him bring a little bit of context into what the team is thinking. Simmons is expected to have a role both as a playmaking point guard and a point forward. Both will be interesting to watch.

“I think he plays both [point guard and point forward],” Nash told reporters on May 11. “I think he’s going to handle the ball, initiate offense, particularly in transition. He’s an incredible playmaker, but we have the luxury that Ben can also be a roller, a playmaker out of the pick and roll.”