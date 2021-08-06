Nets Twitter Has Fiery Reaction as Brooklyn Rounds out Roster by Signing Swingman

First the Nets were reportedly in the running for Otto Porter Jr. Then they were atop Andre Iguadala’s list of preferred destinations. Then both of those players gravitated away from Brooklyn — both Porter Jr. and Iguodala wound up signing with the Golden State Warriors — leaving the cupboard mostly bare as far as available free agents at the wing.

Brooklyn addressed the position Friday, agreeing to terms with swingman DeAndre’ Bembry on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bembry, 27, is a five-year veteran who was the 21st pick in the 2016 draft. He spent the first four years of his career playing for the Hawks before suiting up for the Raptors last season. For Toronto, he averaged 5.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 51 games, including 12 starts. He shot 51 percent from the field, 26 percent from 3-point range and 68 percent from downtown.

Bembry’s strength, though, is on defense. He’s known as a hard-nosed perimeter defender and has averaged a steal per game over the course of his NBA career.

Still, Nets fans were mostly disappointed by the signing, something they vocalized on Twitter.

Nets Fans React to Bembry Signing

Nets Twitter, at least the majority of it, had a similar reaction to the news.

What an absolutely horrible, pointless signing Bembry isn't any kind of standout defender, he sucks as a shooter, has no big game experience Just horrific — BKN's Scary Hours (@brooklynnets85) August 6, 2021

if Bembry was on your board of free agent targets to start the offseason, revaluate the process. This is signing the Nets make 3 years ago, not for a contending team that needs playoff tested vets. https://t.co/30rZkyBEUo — #LFGM (@HenrySanchez) August 6, 2021

Nets fans hating on Bembry as if we were gonna sign kawhi instead — John 🇺🇸 (@KyriesIntellect) August 6, 2021

Nets fans turning on Bembry before he even put pen to paper. Y’all suck. Let’s se what he got — The nØrwegian Beard🇳🇴 (@1886BKNETS) August 6, 2021

Sean Marks knows its all about the BIG3 Kyrie KD Harden everyone else just needs to play their role. He's filling the defensive GAP that we as NETS fans cried about last year. Now Marks put in defensive minded role players in Johnson, Mills, Bembry, Brown. nets fans cryn again — 𝙹𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚃𝚜𝚊𝚒𝙽𝚎𝚝𝚜 (@JeriTsaiNets) August 6, 2021

Otto Porter Jr. -> Andre Iguodala -> DeAndre Bembry is a precipitous fall for the Nets in the wing category. — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) August 6, 2021

Analysts Higher on Bembry

Still, the majority of analysts saw the sense in the Nets’ flyer on Bembry. He’s a defensive fit, no doubt, and also has built-in chemistry with Kyrie Irving. Both went to St. Patrick’s High School in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

I like this for Brooklyn and Bembry. Was solid in his role with the Raps last season. Good fit with Nets. https://t.co/NQyhzqGjRG — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) August 6, 2021

DeAndre’ Bembry signing with the Brooklyn Nets is brand synergy at its finest. ✨ pic.twitter.com/KFpkTRYWAS — refiloeseiboko (@GoldenHoops_) August 6, 2021

I like what the Nets are doing a lot. Bembry and Bruce Brown together would bring the chaos off bench. https://t.co/1yyJttq69V — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) August 6, 2021

Good for Bembry. He's close with Kyrie. Nets aren't short on vibes. https://t.co/7cKVNFi5sy — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) August 6, 2021

He's a one-year vets minimum deal — we don't even know if it's guaranteed. He's a perimeter defender which fills a need. There is virtually no risk. None. And his signing and the approach to Iggy indicate they're still active. https://t.co/FARPNsya3v — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) August 6, 2021

According to Sports Illustrated, the Raptors often used Bembry to defend the opponent’s best perimeter players. Via Nets Daily: “In one game vs. the Wizards in early February, Bembry spent almost 50 percent of his defensive possessions defending either Bradley Beal or Russell Westbrook, surrendering just two points to the duo over 16.22 partial possessions, the majority of which came against Beal.”

Kevin Durant Excited about new crop of rookies

Kevin Durant is set to lead Team USA in the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday night against France. But after his stint playing for the national team, the Nets star is excited about Brooklyn’s large haul of rookies. The team drafted five — two first-rounders and three in the second round — in last month’s draft.

“I’m super excited about having them,” Durant said, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “I can’t wait to see what they do in their careers, but especially starting with summer league. Definitely will be watching and rooting for them and giving them advice as much as I can and just being there for them.”

Brooklyn’s rookie haul is headlined by LSU guard Cam Thomas, whom they selected with the 27th pick, and North Carolina center Day’Ron Sharpe, whom they selected two spots later. Lewis reported that all five of the Nets’ pick have made the trip to Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League.

