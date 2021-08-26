Nets Could Part Ways With Key Role Player Before Training Camp: Report

When NBA training camps begin to open next month, it will be a situation that is new to the stars of this year’s Brooklyn Nets squad. They’ll (hopefully) get to start and finish the season with most of the same players from training camp.

For much of last season, it felt like the Nets were in survival mode. After pulling off a blockbuster trade to land nine-time NBA All-Star James Harden last January, much of the Nets roster was gutted. Key players such as Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, and Taurean Prince who were key role players, were all sent to different teams in the trade. As a result, it felt as if the Nets were just bringing in players to fill holes that were left in the aftermath of the trade.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Nets Expected to Part Ways With DeAndre Jordan Soon

The Nets roster coming into training camp will look a lot different than it did when they took the court for Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2021 offseason has seen the Nets lose key role players such as Jeff Green, Mike James, and Landry Shamet who were all key contributors during the Nets season. Another key player could soon be on the move from the Nets. Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports that Nets big man DeAndre Jordan is not expected to be a part of Brooklyn’s roster moving forward.

“From what I’ve been hearing, I would be surprised if [DeAndre] Jordan is a Net by the time the team heads to San Diego for training camp. He’s already been shopped throughout the draft and offseason, and you can start to read the writing on the wall,” Schiffer said in response to a question from his mailbag per NetsDaily.

“Now, assuming he’s gone, I’m curious about the exit route. Is it a trade, when there has already been a lack of a market for him, and the Nets lack draft capital and young talent to part with for a significant return? Buyout? Waived? Regardless, I do not expect him back.”

.@Alex__Schiffer: “From what I’ve been hearing, I would be surprised if (DeAndre) Jordan is a Net by the time the team heads to San Diego for training camp… I do not expect him back.” https://t.co/pH4CJTjCzm — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) August 26, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Sean Marks Confirms Nets Have Taken Calls on Some Players

Last season Jordan averaged 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 57 games for Brooklyn. His backup Nic Claxton averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in just 32 games played. Claxton is also 11 years younger and more athletic than Jordan is which could make him a much better fit in the Nets’ offense if given the opportunity.

While the choice on which center to go with moving forward may seem obvious to some, Nets’ general manager Sean Marks insisted to the New York Post earlier this month that although the Nets may have taken calls on him, Jordan will be a part of Brooklyn’s roster going forward.

“When you have a good team, a good roster, people are obviously going to make calls. And from a GM standpoint, if we’re not having calls around the league then none of us would be doing our job,” Marks said.

“That’s what we do. Whether the roster looks the same in a month or two I really don’t know. But as it stands now, DeAndre [Jordan] is certainly part of this roster, part of this team moving forward.”

With just a few weeks to go before the Nets head to San Diego for training camp, it will be interesting to see what finishing touches are put on this season’s roster.

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant Takes (Playful) Jab at Ex-Warrior Teammate on Social Media