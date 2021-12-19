Former Nets Star Retires After First Boxing Win: ‘I Probably Looked Terrible’

Former Brooklyn Nets point guard Deron Williams proved on Saturday that it’s never too late to mix things up. The three-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist took on legendary NFL running back Frank Gore in a boxing match as part of the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley undercard.

It ultimately proved to be a successful debut in a new sport for D-Will, who won the four-round bout by split decision. However, he has no plans to embark on a new career in the fight game.

After beating Gore in what, at times, was a wild and woolly affair, Williams promptly announced his retirement from boxing.

“I’m gonna go sit my old dumb ass down somewhere and let these professionals do their s***,” Williams said after the fight, via the New York Post.

“Honestly, I probably looked terrible out there… As soon as you get out here and you start getting touched, all your training goes out the window. It was fun, I’m glad I had the chance to come out here and do it, but like I thought coming into this, I’m one and done.”

A Strong Showing





Play



Deron Williams TAKES DOWN Frank Gore Via Split Decision [Highlights + Recap] | CBS Sports HQ Brian Campbell joins CBS Sports HQ to break down Deron Williams vs Frank Gore! For more extensive fight coverage and on-site reaction head to @Morning Kombat and Subscribe! SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL: youtube.com/user/CBSSportsHQ FOLLOW US ON: Facebook – facebook.com/CBSSports/ Instagram – instagram.com/cbssportshq/ Twitter – twitter.com/CBSSportsHQ #Boxing #FrankGore #DeronWilliams #JakePaul 2021-12-19T06:17:23Z

Although Williams and Gore are similarly aged (at 37 and 38, respectively) and both appeared to be in great shape heading into the fight, D-Will leaned on his massive height and reach advantages during the first round. Along the way, he landed some strong blows to Gore’s head.

The intensity picked up in Round 2 when Gore seemingly tried to bring Williams down by his legs. In short order, the former Net responded with a flurry of punches, backing his opponent into the ropes. At that point, Williams shoved the NFL’s third all-time leading rusher out to the ring apron.

Nevertheless, Gore outlanded him 16-15 in total punches during the round.

Williams responded by scoring a knockdown on Gore in Round 3. However, his best round was the fourth, when he outlanded a fatigued Gore 12-5. By the end of the fight, he outlanded Gore 48-39 in total punches, 35-28 in power punches and 13-11 in jabs, as tracked by CompuBox.

Consequently, he won 38-37, 37-38, 40-35 per the judges’ scorecards.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

D-Will Is No Stranger to Combat Sports

For Williams, winning the fight was a matter of pride. He was intent on proving that the “soft” label that occasionally gets tagged to pro hoopers is an inaccurate one.

“I always was a physical point guard,” Williams said post-fight, via ESPN. “I never shied away from contact, and I showed that today. People think basketball players are soft, but I never was one. That’s what I was looking to accomplish here today.”

Williams wasn’t just a physical point guard, though. He was a lifetime of experience in various combat sports. As a youth in Texas, he won multiple state championships as a wrestler. More recently, he has trained in boxing and mixed martial arts. In 2015, he opened up the gym Fortis MMA in Dallas.

Since then he has sparred with high-level boxers and MMA fighters.

READ NEXT: