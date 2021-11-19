Dwyane Wade Makes Bold Statement on the Kevin Durant & Steph Curry Debate

We are nearing the quarter mark of the NBA season and the NBA Most Valuable Player award is a race between two former teammates. That would be Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Durant is on pace to have one of the most efficient seasons in NBA history. Through 16 games KD is averaging 28.6 points per game while shooting a blistering 56.7% from the field. He has led the Nets to an 11-5 record as they are tied with the Miami Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference. Curry is doing remarkable things as well. He is averaging a league-leading 29.5 points per game and has led Golden State to a 13-2 record which is the best in the NBA.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Dwyane Wade Weighs in on Kevin Durant, Steph Curry Debate

Curry and KD have gone from rivals to teammates and back to being rivals again. The two future Hall of Famers went to three NBA Finals together, winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. Even though Durant won the Finals Most Valuable Player award for the two titles that he and Curry won together, Hall of Famer and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade would rather start a team with Curry as opposed to Durant.

“I’m gonna go with Steph,” Wade said on who he would rather start a team with during a recent appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show.” “I guess I went with Steph because Steph has kind of revolutionized the sport. He’s one of those Mount Rushmores from the sense of changing the game the way he has.”





Play



Dwyane Wade on the Dan Patrick Show Full Interview | 11/16/21 2021-11-16T17:26:47Z

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Kevin Durant Has High Praise for Steph Curry

Durant and Curry recently faced off against each other in the first of two regular-season games this season between the Nets and Warriors. Despite the Nets getting blown out 117-99 by Steph and the Warriors, Durant still had high praise for his former teammate after the game.

“He’s a master at what he does, I’ve been saying that ever since he came into the league. Just a crafty player who can pretty much do anything off the ball, can cut to the rim, shoot floaters, shoot 3s and can handle the basketball too and get down to his spot.,” Durant said to reporters after the loss via “NBC Sports.”

“I’ve been there. He put in a ton of work, he cares about the game, loves his teammates, plays with energy. That’s what you get every night as a player like that, playing at All-Star, MVP, Hall of Fame level. You gotta respect it.”

"He's a master at what he does … playing at an all-star, MVP, hall of fame level." KD talks about Steph's performance tonight pic.twitter.com/5TRNHhtIQQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2021

It has been a bit of an up and down season for the Nets. Some nights they look like the best team in the NBA and other nights they look like they could be heading for an early playoff exit. But that is all a part of the bumps and bruises that come with playing an 82 game season.

The reality of it all for the Nets is that their current position is not bad at all. Despite James Harden being just a shell of himself thus far and Kyrie Irving not being available at all they are still among the best teams in the NBA. They can only go up from here.

READ NEXT: Nets‘Big 3’ Star Could Headline Blockbuster Trade for 3x All-Star: Report