Eastern Conference Rival’s Trade Talks for Kevin Durant Gain Momentum Following Viral Moment

Kevin Durant has four teams that he has been open about most wanting to be traded to from the Brooklyn Nets. The Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Boston Celtics have all been among the most popular suitors for Durant. The Boston Celtics are thought of as the best candidate currently, as they are the team that has and is willing to deal an All-Star as the center piece in all Kevin Durant discussions. Boston has already offered Jaylen Brown and Derrick White to the Nets for Durant. However, the Nets remained firm in their historic asking price for their superstar and countered the offer to include Marcus Smart, where talks seem to have stalled from there.

However, the Celtics are still seen as a team interested in dealing for Durant. Especially as talks might intensify after Durant issued Nets owner an ultimatum in his trade request. On Monday, August 15, the Nets All-Star was seen working out with the other Celtics All-Star, Jayson Tatum.

Durant and Tatum Viral Workout Picture

On August 15, a photo of Durant and his possible future teammate Jayson Tatum went viral as the two were seen working out together.

KD and Tatum in the lab together 🤝 (📸: @bredhampton) pic.twitter.com/1wj1IgayC0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 16, 2022

After a few weeks of trade rumors that linked Durant to the Boston Celtics, the rumors quickly ramped up when he was seen at an offseason workout with Boston’s other star, Jayson Tatum. Now it is important to note, that Durant was seen last week working out with James Harden, who he is also open to being dealt to be teammates with. As well as Durant and Tatum have a longstanding friendship.

Twitter users quickly followed the tweet with replies like “its a done deal bud.” Some even noted that this sight can’t sit well with Tatum’s teammate, Jaylen Brown, who is the centerpiece of the offer.

“If I’m Jaylen Brown this doesn’t sit right with me knowing the franchise tried to trade me for me for him and my right hand man shooting around with him,” one Twitter user shared.

Following the photo of Tatum and Durant, the Celtics were even named by one NBA writer to be the unofficial frontrunner in the Durant proceedings.

Celtics’ Frontrunner’ for Durant Deal

On August 16, Sam Amick of The Athletic shared an update on the Durant trade situation in an article titled “How long will Kevin Durant’s trade request linger? History says NBA star trades take a while.”

In the article, Amick runs over a myriad of trade proposals for the Nets but cites that from his conversations with league executives, Boston seems to be the closest team to acquiring Durant.

“Among the executives with whom I spoke, a Boston deal with Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece appears to be the unofficial front-runner here. In general terms, sources say the Nets are using the fact that the Celtics (and perhaps other teams) have made their second-best player available as a baseline of sorts in negotiations. Translation: If you’re still trying to discuss a Durant deal without putting your second-best talent on the table, then just stop wasting everyone’s time and bow out of this race,” Amick wrote.

While trade talks remain in their early stages, the Celtics seem to be in the best position and give the Nets the best package in return for their star.