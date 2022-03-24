Twitter Reacts to Major Announcement Concerning Nets Star Kyrie Irving

For those who may be tardy to the party, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was sidelined for the first 35 games of the season after he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccination. At the start of the season, all New York City-based athletes were required to get the vaccination to play indoor sports. Initially, The Nets’ front office decided that having Irving as just a part-time player would be too big a distraction for the team. But in January, the Nets decided to bring Irving back on a part-time basis. General manager Sean Marks and Nets owner Joe Tsai decided that having Irving back in any capacity was in Brooklyn’s best interest, as a team that has been decimated by injuries this season.

Twitter Reacts to Kyrie Irving Becoming Full-Time Player

New York City dropped its vaccine and mask mandates in March, but the private sector mandate that remained still required Irving to be vaccinated to play. Fortunately for Nets fans, the day that they have been waiting on is finally here. New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Thursday that the private sector mandate has been dropped, clearing the way for Irving to play games at Barclays Center and finally become a full-time player.

Irving’s status has been a topic of discussion for the bulk of the NBA season. With the Nets just beginning to hit their stride, his return could put them squarely in the title picture. Twitter went off about the news of Kyrie’s return to Barclays.

I’m very happy KYRIE will be on the basketball court. pic.twitter.com/UFyTt391qB — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 24, 2022

New video 🚨: So Kyrie Irving Really Won…https://t.co/tSqsQ9SpvE pic.twitter.com/mRxXnfv11P — Omo Mustard (@yungmustard23) March 24, 2022

@KyrieIrving Said he's the voice of the voiceless as @craigcartonlive just said… I bet he never cared about the voiceless… He'll play Sunday and forget all about the voiceless lol #Fraud — The Only Tio AL (@1InfamousTioAL) March 24, 2022

We hold these truths to be self-evident:

• the world is not flat

• Covid-19 is not a hoax

• Covid-19 vaccines will not kill you Kyrie Irving, and all other unvaxxed @NBA players, should not be allowed to play or practice. https://t.co/JOYViOUFVl — Boz (not Bob) 🌊 (@bzbx) March 24, 2022

hey @KyrieIrving please sit out on Sunday to show that you are truly a "voice for the voiceless" and support NYC workers who lost their jobs over the vaccine — Craig Carton (@craigcartonlive) March 24, 2022

Gang Gang Gang 🕺 pic.twitter.com/Z196LbhUsZ — ℬ𝓇𝓊𝒸ℯ 𝒲𝒶𝓎𝓃ℯ (@jreamteammagic) March 24, 2022

IT IS OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL KYRIE IRVING IS BACK AT THE CLAYS. — Brandon ®️ (@BLCity5) March 24, 2022

At the Department of health in queens NY where activists against mandates block doors an activist speaks out and says " they are letting Kyrie play so they should let us work " #KyrieIrving #NewYorkCity pic.twitter.com/pJF4H0whvv — Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) March 24, 2022

Kyrie Irving is an absolute stud for his stand against coerced vaccination, & ESPN, which claims to aspire to amplify the voices of Black athletes who speak up on difficult political issues, has not only NOT amplified his voice, but basically just ignored him. MSM = propaganda. pic.twitter.com/hKmzhsVWsS — Trent Steele, Liberty Dad (@SteeleDaddy) March 24, 2022

Eric Adams Sounds off on Choice To Lift Mandate

Adams had been strict in his convictions about not lifting the private-sector mandate to appease athletes and performers. But during a press conference at Citi Field on Thursday, Adams said in having several conversations with the medical professionals on his staff, he felt that now was the appropriate time to lift the mandate.

“Today I sign an Emergency Executive Order 62, expanding the performance exemption to private employer mandates. This is about putting New York City base performers on a level playing field,” Adams said per NetsDaily.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has officially expanded the city's vaccine mandate exemption for athletes and performers. Kyrie Irving can now play in home games.pic.twitter.com/ftMFIhGMd9 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 24, 2022

Under the aforementioned mandate, unvaccinated players of visiting teams were eligible to play in games at Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden, but the Nets and Knicks players had to be vaccinated to play.

“Day 1 when I was mayor, I looked at the rule that stated hometown players had an unfair disadvantage for those who were coming to visit. Immediately, I felt we needed to look at that. My medical professionals said, ‘Eric, we’re at a different place. We have to wait until we’re at a place where we’re at a low area to re-examine some of the mandates. We’re here today,” Adams continued.

“Currently, only non-residents are exempt from this executive order. We’re expanding it to residents of New York City. Unimaginable. We were treating our performers differently because they lived and played for home teams. That’s not acceptable. This exemption has been putting our sports teams at a self-imposed competitive disadvantage, but this new order would help boost our economy.”

It has been an uphill climb for both the Nets and their fans but Kyrie Irving is finally a full-time player. He will make his Barclays Center debut on Sunday when Brooklyn takes on the Charlotte Hornets.

