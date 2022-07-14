Departed Nets Player Throws Shade at Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant Following Exit

The Brooklyn Nets had just about as up and down of a season as any team could have in 2021-22. It started with Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated at the beginning of the season, which made him ineligible to play home games at Barclays Center. His ineligible status contributed to the midseason trade of James Harden, which brought Ben Simmons into town, but he never played due to a back injury.

In a season where the Nets came in among the title favorites they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Goran Dragic, who was one of the Nets’ key role players last season, says that in playing with superstars like Irving and Durant, he felt like the focus was never on the team, but more about individual motives, which ultimately led to the Nets’ demise.

“I played with some stars, like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and I have to admit that it was quite difficult because the focus was not the team, but more the individual performances of the individual players,” Dragic told Slovenian newspaper Vecer per Brian Lewis of the “New York Post”.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Dragic Was Close To Signing With Bulls Last Season

Dragic was one of the most coveted free agents on the waiver wire before signing with the Nets in the middle of last season. But the All-Star guard said before inking a deal with the Nets, he was in conversations to join the Chicago Bulls, but nothing materialized.

“I already talked to Chicago last year, but then things, unfortunately, took a different direction. Well, not, unfortunately, it just happened as it did and I chose Brooklyn,” Dragic added.

After deciding to part ways with the Nets during the offseason he signed a deal to join the Bulls on July 3.

Goran Dragic has agreed to a deal with the Bulls, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/9OVJrnsBYp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2022

Dragic Has No Regrets About Signing With Nets

Kyrie ended up only playing 29 games last year. And Durant himself missed 27 games due to injury. The Nets never really got a chance to see how good their roster could be on the floor because of all the off-the-court drama surrounding the team. But Dragic says despite all the turmoil the team faced, he has no regrets about the decision he made.

“It was really tough last year, but that’s part of the sport. I’m happy that I came to the club environment that I wanted, in which I know that I will play, where I can get to consistency again, and that’s what I’m most happy about,” Dragic told Sportal, via Google Translate from a transcript obtained via the “New York Post”.

“Last season, I didn’t play for four months, then I came to Brooklyn and immediately played 30 minutes, which was difficult. The season was really not successful, but the most important thing is that it is behind us, it is in the past and now we can only look forward.”

The Nets are in limbo about what their future holds, as both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could be on their way out of town before the franchise opens training camp this fall. But with key players such as Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry, all returning with a clean bill of health, it would behoove both parties to run it back one more time.

READ NEXT: LeBron James Named Catalyst in Pending Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Warriors Reunion