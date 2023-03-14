Insider Reveals Astonishing Asking Price for Key Nets Free Agent

Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson will be a restricted free agent this summer where he can seek a contract from rival teams, and the Nets will have to decide whether to match his offer sheet or let Johnson walk. Per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, he could command around $20 million in free agency.

“His tight relationship with Bridges, positional value, and status as part of the Durant deal make [Johnson] hard to let escape. A 6-foot-8 wing who can shoot 40 percent from deep with solid defense will command top dollar,” Lewis writes.

“Sources say his floor is $18 million annually and could easily top $20 million. And with a new leaguewide TV deal kicking in after 2024-25, it’ll make the end of Johnson’s contract a smaller cut of whatever the salary cap becomes.”

Jacque Vaughn Gives Spencer Dinwiddie Vote of Confidence

Spencer Dinwiddie is another player the Nets acquired at the deadline and has had a significant impact since he arrived in Brooklyn. This is Dinwiddie’s second act with the Nets, and he has seen the best and worst of the franchise over the years. Coach Jacque Vaughn says that the different experiences he and Dinwiddie have gone through during his Nets tenure has earned him the trust to be one of the veteran player voices in the locker room.

“Yeah, it’s been huge, and the biggest thing for me is it’s allowed me the ability to use him to communicate with the rest of the group just because we had a previous relationship. I’ve seen him grow as an individual, and as a player, and be able to use all those strengths that he has now to help our group maneuver during this time of a new space. … That part has been invaluable,” Vaughn said to the New York Post.

“It’s part of life: He’s matured and learned more about the NBA, how it exists, and the good and bad of different franchises. He’s at a place of realizing what’s good about Brooklyn, how we appreciate him, and his ability to take our team to a different level IQ-wise. He’s managing the game better than I’ve ever seen him before, which I saw him as a younger player so those experiences that he’s going through, playoff experiences really put him in a great space right now.”

Spencer Dinwiddie Praised by Nets Teammates

Dinwiddie has been one of the Nets’ best players post-trade deadline. He has averaged 18.3 points, 7.6 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in 13 games for the team this season.

Although this is his second stint with the Nets, Dinwiddie is not the same player that he was when Brooklyn traded him in 2021. Before, he was just a scorer, but his game continues to evolve, which has turned him into a complete player, and his teammates have started to take notice.

“He lived in the paint. He’s making great decisions. He did a good job of finding everybody and keeping everybody together, especially when they were making a run,” Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith told the New York Post.

“I see it how he goes every day; just a true pro, and he wants to win. He does whatever it takes, and he wants everyone to eat,” Mikal Bridges added. “He just wants to win and make sure everybody’s happy out there.”