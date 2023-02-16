Jacque Vaughn Sends Telling Message on Former Nets Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Winning is almost a magical elixir. You would have been hard-pressed to find signs that the Brooklyn Nets had just undergone one of the most outstanding star exoduses in recent memory with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving getting traded in succession.

It gets even wilder when you factor in the short but eventful tenure of James Harden and the enigmatic continued stay of Ben Simmons.

None of that is phasing head coach Jacque Vaughn.

“I’m extremely excited about this group,” said Vaughn via the team’s official YouTube Channel. “That part of the old era is gone we got a new era and we have some guys in the locker room who can really play the game of basketball – who really want to learn about the game, who want to be pushed and coached.”

The Nets accomplished several things with their trades including replenishing their draft capital spent assembling this group. They also shaved over $90 million from their luxury tax bill with further cost-cutting moves coming this summer.

Part of that is expected to be due to one member of that new group – Cameron Johnson – needing a new contract as he heads into restricted free agency.

Swingman Mikal Bridges is another member of that group that Vaughn is excited to work with.

“Mikal Bridges is open-minded but at the same time has a consciousness about him that he can communicate with his teammates,” Vaughn said. “Extremely pleased that he’s a part of our future going forward.”

Vaughn said he never discussed the possibility of a trade with Durant even in the wake of Irving’s departure. But, judging from his comments, it sounds as though the former point guard is at least a little relieved he no longer has to deal with the turmoil that popped up at every other turn for the Nets since the mercurial duo arrived in 2019.

For what it’s worth, Durant and Irving had high praise for Vaughn during their time in Brooklyn.

Jacque Vaughn Still Dealing with Nets’ ‘Old Era’

For as much change as the roster has gone, Simmons remains a source of contention for fans and his normally-upbeat head coach who has had a tough time figuring out how to best utilize this version of the three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive selection.

“It’s going to be some work that we have to do,” Vaughn said of getting more out of Simmons via the team’s official YouTube channel. “You just take a look at what the lineups could potentially look like. You put a big next to Ben, then you got to figure out what the spacing is around him. Then if you put a playmaker next to him, then you got to figure out what Ben looks like without the basketball. Then if you go small with Ben, then you got to figure out can you rebound enough with him…You see the challenges that lie ahead.”

Those challenges come with a $78 million price tag over the next two years.

It was always unlikely the Nets would be able to move Simmons at the trade deadline but they could re-kindle some talks had then once the summer comes around.

There were rumors of a potential deal with the Toronto Raptors but that was to satiate Durant.

More Changes Coming for Brooklyn

It remains to be seen what deals the Nets look to explore this coming offseason and who they choose to build around next. Bridges is locked up through 2026 but Johnson’s restricted free agency could be more active than most given his age and productivity.

Don’t expect the Nets to let him go, however

The Nets are projected at $11M below the luxury tax for next season with 13 players (including 2 first-round picks). However, a new deal for restricted free agent Cameron Johnson would put them back over the tax. I'd expect a cost-cutting move at some point to accommodate him. https://t.co/3fXt5TCY7k — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) February 14, 2023

Gozlan speculated that Johnson’s looming new money will lead to a cost-cutting move from the Nets likely involving one or more of Joe Harris, Patty Mills, or Royce O’Neale. But moving on from Simmons might be the easiest path to managing their finances if the Nets choose to prioritize that more than they have.