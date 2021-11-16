Crazy James Harden Trade Proposal Ships Superstar Out West

The Brooklyn Nets are finding their groove after a rocky start, and Kevin Durant is looking like he could very well be the best player in the NBA.

However, the supporting cast around Durant is currently leaving a lot to be desired, and fellow star James Harden has struggled out of the gate, but there are some encouraging signs that he’s turning around. However, it’s also important to remember that the Nets are without Kyrie Irving this season, so the Nets might not want to wait around too long for everybody to reach their potential.

Perhaps a blockbuster trade could work out for the Nets, especially if Harden looks like he’s actually losing a step. So far this season, it actually seems like the Nets are a bit better when just one of their stars are on the court versus both of them together.

This is obviously a small sample size, but it could be cause for concern for a team that’s looking to win a championship. Instead of sending Kyrie Irving out in a trade, perhaps shipping away Harden could be what the team needs to do.

A recent Bleacher Report article goes over a “crazy” trade proposal that could actually work out for both sides. Instead of swinging for the fences and landing Damian Lillard, BR suggests going for CJ McCollum.

Could This Work?

Like Harden, McCollum has shown he can play both guard positions, and his shooting splits are better than Harden to start out the season, but there’s no telling if things will stay that way.

Shipping Harden out seems like a strange decision, especially considering how good of friends Durant is with him, but it might be something the Nets have to consider if his struggles continue. Here’s the proposal BR suggests:

Nets Send: James Harden and Jevon Carter

Nets Receive: CJ McCollum, Robert Covington and Anfernee Simons

On paper, it seems like a trade that could benefit both sides. Harden is certainly a better player than McCollum when both are at full strength, but if the chemistry isn’t there with him and Durant, it could be a losing battle with keeping them both on the roster.

For the Blazers, they’d get another star to pair with Lillard, and that could be the push the team needs to become a true contender in the tough Western Conference. There’s been a ton of chatter about Lillard wanting out of Portland, so this would be the type of move that would satisfy him.

Is it Likely?

Now, the chances of this sort of trade happening are practically slim to none, especially this early in the season.

The Nets are one of the best teams in the NBA and they will likely want to let it ride until things just don’t work anymore. At 10-4 the team is rolling, but they are coming up against the 11-2 Golden State Warriors in their next game, and that could prove to be a vital measuring stick for the squad.

Only time will tell if a trade is needed, but as of right now it’s looking like the team will decide to just stay put.

