James Harden & DeAndre Jordan Have Candid Postgame Exchange[WATCH]

The Brooklyn Nets collected their fourth consecutive victory on Saturday night when they defeated the Detroit Pistons 100-95.

One thing that has surely been improved upon during this winning streak is the team chemistry of the Nets. When James Harden first arrived in Brooklyn, there were points during games where the Nets were clearly just not on the same page.

The product that Brooklyn is putting out presently looks completely different.

Harden & DeAndre Jordan Go Over Broken Play Postgame

This improvement in Brooklyn’s togetherness can partially be attributed to player’s willingness to hold each other accountable.

This was displayed by Nets’ starters Harden and DeAndre Jordan following last night’s win

According to former Nets’ assistant coach Steve Jones Jr., the two starters were working out the kinks of a crucial play down the stretch when the Nets were up by five points with just 19 seconds to go.

The Nets want to make sure that they are clicking on all cylinders as they gear up for what they hope is a deep playoff run.

I have a couple Nets related clips but…James Harden and DeAndre Jordan going over a play post game on a breakdown that happened up 5 with 19 seconds left….there's a self awareness about this team. Shoutout to Fred by the way. pic.twitter.com/1eNsriMBy8 — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 14, 2021

Accountability Has Become Apart of Brooklyn’s Culture

Accountability has been a recurring theme for the Nets this season. Earlier this season DeAndre Jordan had another seemingly heated exchange with Nets’ head coach Steve Nash.

However, Jordan claims perception isn’t everything and that the exchanges are often blown out of proportion by the media.

“We’re competitors. Everybody on this team. All the coaches, a lot of those guys have played in this league before. And our team, we’ve got a lot of veteran guys who ultimately want to reach the pinnacle of this game of basketball,” Jordan said via SNY.

"We're competitors, man. Everybody on this team" DeAndre Jordan addresses the animated exchange him and Steve Nash had following Tuesday's loss to Detroit pic.twitter.com/uvG21csw3D — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 11, 2021

“We want to win. It’s just trying to find the right ways and schemes during the game and different adjustments. That’s where I think our conversation went,” Jordan continued.

Jordan and Nash’s on-court exchange became a major story surrounding the Nets, however, the Nets’ starting center insists that the situation did not carry on once the game was over.

“A lot of things get blown out of proportion and some of that is you guys’ (the media) fault, some of that is just people trying to get clicks. But every conversation that people have, we can’t judge by their facial expressions. A lot of that is just how we talk during the heat of the game. It’s not anything negative.”

Jordan Has Made Major Strides This Season

The center position was once a major concern for the Nets to the point that many believed that they would have to get help via trade or the buyout market. Jordan has looked like a completely different player since Kevin Durant’s injury and has stepped up in his absence.

Last night he registered seven dunks including a nasty alley-oop pass from Harden.

This Harden and DJ lob 😨 pic.twitter.com/D2CDdikw2f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 14, 2021

According to ESPN’s Malika Andrews that is the most dunks in a game by a Nets player over the last 25 seasons. All of the dunks came off assists from either Harden or Kyrie Irving.

DeAndre Jordan had seven dunks against Detroit tonight, tied for the most in a game by a Nets player over the last 25 seasons (h/t @ESPNStatsInfo). All of those came off of passes from either James Harden or Kyrie Irving. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 14, 2021

The Nets will have a short rest before taking on the Knicks in the battle for New York on Monday night.

