James Harden, Nets Invited to ‘Digital Strip Club’ by Adult Site for All-Star Weekend

For the first time in franchise history, the Nets have three players named to the All-Star Game. Each member of Brooklyn’s Big Three — James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — is scoring more than 25 points per game this season; no team in NBA history has ever had three players finish the season averaging that many points, per Statmuse.

All of that is to say: the trio next weekend is headed to the vibrant city of Atlanta, where off-the-court extra-curricular activities could be of temptation during All-Star Weekend. But one website has proactively reached out to the Nets to get ahead of that potential issue.

CamSoda Extends an Offer to Nets

CamSoda, which claims to be the leading adult webcam platform, has reached out to the Nets ahead of All-Star Weekend with an offer.

Daryn Parker, CamSoda vice president, wrote a letter to Nets owner Joe Tsai in which he invited Harden, whose affinity for strip clubs is well-documented, along with Durant and Irving to a digital strip club during All-Star Weekend. (The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for March 7.)

The letter from Parker to Tsai was obtained and shared on social media by heavy.com’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

“It’s no secret that some of your All-Stars have an affinity for nightlife and scantily clad women (cough*James Harden*cough), and there’s nothing wrong with that!” Parker wrote to Tsai in the letter. “But we don’t want to see the Nets championship aspirations put in jeopardy because KD, Kyrie or James gave in to the temptations of, say, Magic City (famous strip club in Atlanta, FYI).

CamSoda then proceeded to offer to “bring the strip club to them virtually” by providing Brooklyn’s Big Three with Elite VIP member access to the website.

Parker didn’t stop there, though, continuing with another offer: “I’ll even double-down and give the entire Nets team Elite VIP member status until the end of the season if one of your players balls out and is named All-Star Game MVP. If they bring an NBA title to Brooklyn, we can talk about extending the membership to next season, too.”

Adult site @CamsodaCom sent letter to Brooklyn Nets with hopes of bringing digital strip club to James Harden & teammates during NBA All Star Weekend in Atlanta. Letter to Nets owner below. pic.twitter.com/TFh1fAFn7M — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) February 26, 2021

Harden Has Well-Documented Affinity for Strip Clubs

By now, Harden has a known infatuation with visiting strip clubs.

Kendrick Perkins, Harden’s former teammate and a current NBA analyst, revealed Harden’s “strip-club hopping” addiction on the “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson in January.

The nine-time All-Star also had his jersey retired in the rafters of a Houston strip club after spending $1 million in a single night, according to the Joe Budden Podcast.

