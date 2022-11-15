Jaylen Brown Sounds Off on Joe Tsai and Nets Organization Amid Kyrie Irving Drama

It’s been a roller coaster with Kyrie Irving in his entire time with the Brooklyn Nets. Some believe the coaster is returning to the station and the ride for the All-Star point guard in Brooklyn may be over. His time almost ended prior to being suspended by the Franchise after sharing a link to a documentary filled with antisemitic rhetoric, and when the Nets governors Joe and Clara Wu Tsai watched the film were ready to waive Irving on the spot. However, they cooled down, and Irving remains on the roster and suspended as well. When asked about Irving remaining suspended, Tsai insisted the Nets point guard still has work to do before he returns.

“He still has work to do,” the owner said. “He has to show people that he’s sorry. What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

Jaylen Brown on Joe Tsai and Nets Treatment of Kyrie

Some people didn’t love the statement from Tsai and one of the people who publicly voiced his opinion on the matter was Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. Brown first addressed the situation with what happened with Irving after sharing the clip.

“I think you are asking for a need to satisfy the common public & I’m not sure if that is something that Kyrie is looking to do. I don’t think he meant any harm by posting it,” Brown said.

After talking about the situation with Irving, Brown addressed Tsai’s comments that he made and directed toward the steps Irving has to make it back from the team-issued suspension.

“But the comment that Joe Tsai made which I feel like bothered a lot of people was like, ‘He has more work to do.’ Like, what does that mean? Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai. So I’m curious to know what that is, what that means, and everybody is tuned in,” Brown continued.

Jaylen Brown Attached to Nets in Trade Rumors

Jaylen Brown was at one time linked in trade talks to the Nets in the heat of the Kevin Durant rumors. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported in the middle of the night on July 25, when he shared that the closest team to a Durant deal was the Celtics because of their ability to include Brown in the deal.

“The Celtics appear no closer to acquiring Durant than others in discussions with the Nets, but Boston’s ability to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as a centerpiece in offers does help make the team formidable in its pursuit, sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote.

However, it was quickly reported by other NBA Insiders that those talks were months before Wojnarowski shared the report on July 25. Now after Brown spoke out on Nets owner Joe Tsai it looks less likely that they would bring the All-Star to Brooklyn in any future deals.

Nets Could Trade Kyrie Irving per Executive

One NBA executive recently suggested that the Nets should look to move on from their two superstars, including Kevin Durant and Irving.

“The Nets should be highly motivated to move the albatross of the modern NBA and receive value,” the an NBA scout told NBA Insider Ric Bucher, referring to Irving. “Otherwise, he walks this summer and the Nets get nothing. The Nets need size, and they have urgency for this season. I think the Lakers are looking a year down the road.”