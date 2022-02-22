Former Nets Guard Finds New Home With NBA Champs

The Brooklyn Nets roster is coming together following the trade deadline and fans are now getting a clear look at the team that will be competing for an NBA championship.

Point guard Goran Dragic was a hot commodity on the buyout market, and after having many suitors, he eventually signed with the Nets to be reunited with Steve Nash. Dragic and Nash were teammates on the Phoenix Suns over a decade ago, so it’s a homecoming of sorts.

To bring on Dragic, the Nets had to release veteran guard Jevon Carter, but it didn’t take long for him to find a new home either. As fate would have it, Carter found a landing spot with the Milwaukee Bucks, the same team who was in the running for Dragic in the first place.

Carter Joins the Bucks

Carter averaged 12 minutes a game for the Nets this season, and adds to Bucks guard depth that took a hit with the Donte DiVincenzo trade to Kings and Pat Connaughton hand surgery. Carter, 26, has played with Suns (2019-'21) and Grizzlies, who drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2022

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Carter plans to sign with the Bucks. The news comes from his agents at Priority Sports.

On the season, Carter averaged 12 minutes per game with the Nets, and he’ll likely take on a similar role with the Bucks considering Pat Connaughton is out with a hand injury and Donte DiVincenzo was shipped to the Sacramento Kings at the trade deadline.

For Carter, he’ll go from one championship contender to another, so he’ll have his shot at a ring this season. His shooting numbers are down across the board this season, but with a more refined role with the Bucks, perhaps those numbers could improve.

Once he signs with the Bucks and starts practicing, he’ll even see a familiar face in DeAndre Bembry, his former Nets teammate.

Nets Reunited

Bembry was released following the trade for Ben Simmons, and he eventually found a landing spot with the Bucks. Now that Carter is joining the team, he’ll have somebody on the team with who he already has a rapport.

With the Nets, Bembry played close to 20 minutes a game and even started a good chunk, so his loss was a big one. Carter also had a nice role with the team, but Dragic should be able to fill that one nicely.

Bembry hasn’t yet appeared in a game with the Bucks, but once the All Star Break wraps up, both players should find themselves suited up and playing.

The Bucks are currently sitting at 36-24, good for 5th in the Eastern Conference, so they are poised for a deep run and they will be relying on these two signings to get there.

As for the Nets, they are coming out of the break with a 31-28 record, which has them clinging onto the 8th spot in the East. Kevin Durant is still out with an injury, but the trade for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry will definitely help them crawl out of that hole.

With Durant, the Nets were contenders for the first seed in the east, but they’ve been sliding in the standings since his injury. With Irving, Simmons and Durant, it’s safe to say they can compete with anybody. Of course, injuries and Irving’s availability will play a big role in that going forward.

