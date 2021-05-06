7-Time All-Star on Nets Radar ‘Intrigued’ by East Rival: Report

With just six games remaining on the Brooklyn Nets regular-season schedule the team is making final decisions on the their roster heading into the playoffs.

One name that has been of note for Brooklyn over the past several weeks is 7-time All-Star Joe Johnson who the Nets are looking to acquire according to a recent report by Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

Joe Johnson ‘Intrigued’ by Miami Heat

While the Nets may have their eyes on Johnson, Brooklyn does not appear to be a top priority for the All-Star shooting guard according to Scoop B’s latest report.

“The belief by those in Johnson’s circle is that he is intrigued by the Heat,” Scoop B said via Bally Sports.

During their time in the NBA Bubble, the Heat put the world on notice when they made it to the NBA Finals behind the leadership of All-Star Jimmy Butler. Although they would lose to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in 6 games, in the grand scheme of things, they showed the world that the future is bright in South Beach.

“The veterans they have and their ability against younger and less-experienced teams in the Playoffs. Johnson is believed to like Jimmy Butler’s role with the team as a hard-nosed veteran,” Robinson said.

Heat, Bucks, Nets have expressed some interest in NBA free agent Joe Johnson in the last month – https://t.co/GmNezUwRif Johnson had a workout with Bucks last month and got a call for a second workout. Heat’s grind play is an intrigue as well. My story via @BallySports. pic.twitter.com/WZSlK8iwf1 — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 5, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks Also Eyeing Iso Joe

Another team that Scoop B reports is interested in the 17-year NBA veteran is the third-place Milwaukee Bucks who just beat the Nets in back-to-back games.

According to Robinson, Johnson has already had one workout with the Milwaukee Bucks and is also scheduled to have a second workout at a later date.

“Joe Johnson had a remarkable workout with the Milwaukee Bucks, I’m told,” Scoop B tweeted on April 20. “Per sources: Johnson impressed Bucks so much that he is coming in for a 2nd workout.”

The Bucks currently sit at third place in the East and trail the Nets by just two games in the win column.

Joe Johnson had a remarkable workout with the Milwaukee Bucks, I’m told. Per sources: Johnson impressed Bucks so much that he’s coming in for a 2nd workout. As I shared last week: Lakers, Nets also have interest. Another team with interest in the NBA free agent are the Heat. pic.twitter.com/4tN1zdednu — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) April 20, 2021

Johnson Still Has Ability To Contribute

In his career, Johnson has averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Although the NBA journeyman is knocking on the door of 40 years old, he has shown that he is like a fine wine.

The 39-year-old’s last NBA appearance was in 2018, during a brief stop with the Houston Rockets. While he was out of the NBA, Johnson spent time in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league. He was awarded the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 2019, averaging 21.9 points per game. That was the last season of the league, as the BIG3 did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson’s excellence in the BIG3 has made him a hot target for teams looking to bolster their rosters for the playoffs. While joining the 3-on-3 league has had a serendipitous side effect on Johnson’s career, the 17-year veteran admits that is not the reason that he joined the BIG3.

“I am hopeful to get back, but I did not get in the BIG3 to get back to the league,” Johnson said, via The Undefeated. “I had a great career. I enjoyed the process. The only thing that keeps the NBA fire in the belly is how it ended in Houston. That just does not sit well with me. So, if an opportunity comes along and I feel that it is worth it, yeah, I take that chance.”

With less than two weeks to go until the end of the regular season, Johnson will soon have to decide on whether he wants to return this year or not.

