Nets Owner Makes Open Offer to ‘Klay Thompson’ After Permaban

Dawson Gurley, better known as YouTuber BigDawsTv, was banned from the Chase Center after slipping security by dressing up as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

The YouTuber managed to get through a metal detector and take the long, winding hallway only to end up on the court putting up pregame shots. Eventually, security was able to catch up with him and escort him out of the building, having laughs the whole time.

As it turns out, the Warriors weren’t happy that he duped them and they ended up banning him from the arena indefinitely. While there are many fans who thought it could’ve ended up being part of the bit, the letter he shared might prove otherwise.

Here’s the official letter of my ban. pic.twitter.com/Ii9VTdWI0h — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 14, 2022

After catching wind of the ban, Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai offered Gurley an open offer to come play for the team.

Fake Klay Gets an Offer

Tsai, known for being rather active on Twitter, made “Klay Thompson” an offer after seeing he could no longer enter the building.

“They don’t want you in Golden State,” he said. “Come play in Brooklyn!”

Obviously, the joke here isn’t that Thompson has been banned from the Warriors but it was a YouTuber instead. To be fair, Gurley was draining shots in pregame but he air-balled a layup and might have given himself away while doing it.

This isn’t the first time Gurley has gone viral for dressing up as Thompson, but this is the first time he’s found himself in real trouble for doing so. It’s now looking like this could the last time we see Fake Klay unless the Warriors rescind their ban.

As for the Nets, Thompson isn’t walking through that door to save them, so they could use some shooting help. Joe Harris will be back and healthy next year, but they’ll need more than that if they want to go far into the playoffs.

Nets Need Shooting

Acquiring Ben Simmons in exchange for James Harden means the Big 3 loses a good shooter and replaces him with somebody who isn’t known for shooting.

They did bring over Seth Curry in the trade, so it’s not a complete loss, but Brooklyn still needs more. Getting back a healthy Joe Harris will go a long way and bringing Patty Mills back helps.

Where the Nets lack shooting is their big man spot. A lot of teams have stretch fives, and Nic Claxton doesn’t bring that to the table. If Andre Drummond comes back, he’d have the same issue as Claxton. Strangely enough, Brook Lopez, the former Nets big man, has added a three-point shot late into his career and he’d be a good fit back in Brooklyn.

It’s an important offseason for the Nets as they figure out a way to incorporate Simmons into the lineup, but also how they fill out the roster alongside the Big 3. It’ll be tough to find impact players with little spending money, but there are some players who could be on the radar.

