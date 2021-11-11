Kevin Durant Exchanges Playful Jabs With Nets Rookie on Instagram [LOOK]

It is no longer a hot take to say that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has come back from his Achilles tear even better than he was before suffering the injury. So far, the Nets have played 12 games this season, and Durant has scored 20 points or better in each of those contests.

Kevin Durant Shares Words With Cam Thomas on Instagram

Even though the Magic came in at just 3-8, a 33 point win over Orlando was a glimpse of just how good the Nets can be even without their superstar Kyrie Irving. Nets fans also got a rare chance to see their rookie Cam Thomas play. Thomas was recently called up from their G-League affiliate Long Island Nets. The rookie reached a milestone during the Nets win over the Magic as a blow-by layup in the 4th quarter earned him his first-ever NBA bucket. Durant, who seems to have taken the rookie under his wing, congratulated Thomas at the moment, but after the game, on Instagram had to let the young fella know that he is not on his level … yet.

“You can’t score on me and you know damn well you can’t check me. But nice pic,” Durant said to the rookie on Instagram.

“Just lemme know when you ready. Old a** can’t guard me,” Thomas replied to Durant.

KD and Cam Thomas go back and forth on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/1XTxUTv9q1 — UK Nets Fans (@UKNetsFans) November 11, 2021

Kevin Durant Sounds off on Nets Win Over Magic

In the Nets’ last game against the Orlando Magic, Durant put on yet another unworldly performance. He scored 30 points and missed just one shot shooting 11-12 from the field in 29 minutes of play in a 123-90 shellacking of the Magic. The Nets took the lead to start the game and never looked back. Even after emptying their bench with just over six minutes to go in the contest, they allowed just 15 points by the Magic in the 4th quarter. Durant understands that finishing games are critical for this team.

“That’s really what you want to do — finish quarters, finish halves off the right way,” Durant said per NetsDaily. “We got to lead and we got some momentum, we got to take advantage. I think we did that.”

For the Nets after getting blown out by the Chicago Bulls in their last game, winning by 30-plus points is a step in the right direction as the season rolls along. The Nets may have won handily in Orlando but head coach Steve Nash says that the team still could have played better.

Nash Says Nets Still Have Room for Improvement

“It was a solid bounce-back game from Chicago. I thought we got a little sloppy at the end of the half where we might have found some separation there. They responded in the third and a lot of good things,” Nash said on the win per NetsDaily. “I thought we had moments on both ends of the floor where we were really good and really diligent with our game plans. I was happy with it and the guys did very well.”

The Nets, who have been inconsistent to start the season now have a record of 8-4 and sit in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference playoff standings behind the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls. The season rolls along as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans in their next game.

