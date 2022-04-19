Nets Dealt Grim Hand on Retaining Kevin Durant: Report

The Brooklyn Nets‘ experiment with Kyrie Irving has not exactly been a success since he joined the franchise during the 2019 NBA free agency period. In consecutive seasons, the Nets star has suffered injuries that have caused him to miss time during the postseason, which ultimately contributed to the team being eliminated from the playoffs earlier than expected. This postseason could end up being the most important yet, for Kyrie and the Nets as they have perhaps the most well-rounded roster in recent memory, with the return of newly-acquired All-Star Ben Simmons on the horizon.

Nets Letting Kyrie Walk Could Mean Losing Durant as Well

The Nets were hoping to sign Irving to a contract extension last summer, but his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccination, made him ineligible to play home games, which stalled talks of a new deal between both sides. Irving is currently on an expiring contract that will make him a free agent next summer, which would give him the flexibility to join another team if he wanted to. Former Nets executive and ESPN analyst Bobby Marks says that if the Nets let Irving walk, they should be prepared for the possibility of losing Kevin Durant as well.

“If they entertain the thought of not bringing Kyrie back and explore sign-and-trades, they should also explore their options of trading Durant,” Marks said per NetsDaily. “That’s the reality of it. Kyrie recruited Durant, and these guys are attached at the hip. These are the cards the Nets have been dealt.”

Durant Sounds off on Rough Game 1 Outing

Durant had a rough outing in Brooklyn’s loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. He shot just 9-24 from the field in a game that the Nets lost by way of a Jayson Tatum game-winning layup. But Durant knows that being effective in the playoffs means having a short memory. And he and the Nets have to swallow that loss, and look to redeem themselves in Game 2 of the series.

“We have another opportunity to come here and get a ‘W’ on their home floor. We’ve got to try to move past this; look at the film but move past it and get ready for Game 2,” Durant told reporters per NetsDaily.

“They did a good job forcing me away, helping in the paint. I just have to be more fundamental in my moves. Some shots went in and out for me. I played fast and turned the ball over. I’ve just got to slow down and play my game. But they did a good job of making me see bodies.”

At the beginning of the season, an extension between Irving and the Nets seemed to be in doubt because he was only allowed to play road games after refusing to adhere to the New York City vaccination mandate for athletes. But Irving is once again a full-time player. And so far, the duo of he and Durant has proven that when it’s winning time, they have what it takes to deliver. Kyrie will once again be eligible for an extension this summer. It will be interesting to see how the Nets decide to proceed.

