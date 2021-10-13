Ex-Nets Star Wants Shoutout When Brooklyn Retires Kevin Durant’s Jersey

Many people are enamored with the Brooklyn Nets and their super team of Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant. But once upon a time the Nets had another super team that consisted of Deron Williams, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Joe Johnson.

Johnson was one of the premier stars of that squad. He averaged 14.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game in his four seasons with the Nets from 2012-2016. Johnson also had one of his seven NBA All-Star appearances with the Nets in 2014.

Joe Johnson Wants Shoutout if Nets Retire KD’s Jersey

“Iso Joe” spent a significant amount of time with the Nets and enjoyed much success. His jersey also bore the number 7 across his chest similar to current Nets’ star Kevin Durant. Johnson believes that the Nets will eventually retire KD’s jersey in the future. When they do he wants his name mentioned as well.

“When that #7 goes up in the rafters tell them to put Big ISO in the tag or summin. Naw [for real] though,” Johnson said of Durant’s pending jersey retirement.

Joe Johnson wants a shoutout when the Brooklyn Nets retire Kevin Durant’s #7! pic.twitter.com/DFGDkV9Yk9 — BIG3 (@thebig3) October 12, 2021

Joe Johnson Not Ruling Out NBA Comeback

Johnson has not played in the NBA since he had a short stint with the Houston Rockets in 2018. In his time away from the league, Johnson has enjoyed much success in Ice Cube’s Big3 basketball league. He has won the league’s Most Valuable Player award twice during his time there. Despite becoming a star in the Big3, Johnson is not ruling out the chance of him returning to the NBA.

“No, I’m not done,” Johnson said in an interview with TMZ. “We’ll see what happens here. … We’ll see, man. We’ll see. I don’t have nothing to tell you, to be honest with you. But imma be out here trying to get things done. I just love hooping.”

Joe Johnson says he's keeping the door open for an NBA return. https://t.co/feS1nU9fqI — TMZ (@TMZ) September 19, 2021

Joe Johnson Details Team USA Experience

Johnson who is now in his 40’s played with the United States National Team in the FIBA AmeriCup qualifying tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico this past February. An experience that he refers to as “gratifying.”

“I think it is more gratifying at this stage and point in my life. I’ve been out of professional basketball for over a year now, but I keep myself in great shape, I’m in the gym every day, and I train like a pro. When (USA Basketball) called and I got this opportunity, there was no way I would turn it down,” Johnson said to Steve Drumwright of Red Line Editorial in February 2021.

“What comes from this? I don’t know what. My agenda is strictly just for the love of the game, to come play for the love of the game. I didn’t come here to try and put on a hell of a performance and to have somebody say, ‘Oh … we might need to go look at Joe.’ That’s not my take. I’ve enjoyed my (17) years in the NBA. I had a great time. Now, with that being said, if an opportunity comes and I feel like I feel it’s worth it, hell yeah, I’ll play again. No doubt.”

Johnson has averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in his NBA career. He has proven that even with his seasoned age he can still play. He displayed such during his time in the Big3 league. With the uncertainty of Kyrie’s status this season, it might be worth giving the veteran a look.

