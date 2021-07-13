Is One of the Nets ‘Big 3’ the Latest NBA 2K Cover Athlete? [WATCH]

When you play in one of the NBA’s biggest markets along with three of the biggest athletes in the entire world you are for sure going to garner a good bulk of the media’s attention. This has rung true for Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden ever since the three future Hall of Famer’s joined forces on the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite suffering an early playoff elimination at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, the Nets have managed to remain relevant in the headlines. Because as the case has been all season all eyes are on the Nets ‘Big 3’ to see what they will do next.

Is Kevin Durant on the Cover of 2K22?

Unfortunately for basketball fans, they have just a few games before the NBA season comes to an end. The upside to that is the end of the NBA season marks the beginning of NBA 2K season, the best selling basketball video game on the market.

Soon the 2K22 cover athlete will be revealed ahead of the game’s official release on September 22 of this year. 2K “revealed” the franchise’s newest cover athlete on their TikTok account, but the video blurs out the image of the actual athlete. But fans have done some investigative research and it looks like the next athlete to cover 2K is Brooklyn Nets star, Kevin Durant.

Reporter Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports also confirmed the reports.

Kevin Durant, Team USA Have Struggled Early

An early playoff exit has not stopped Durant from hooping this summer as he is Team USA’s premier star on the 2021 Olympic roster. Despite being 0-2 in the team’s exhibition games Durant’s star has shined brightly. He has been the team’s second-leading scorer with 17 points per game and trails Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard who averages 18 points per game. Lillard knows that although the United States boasts having some of the best basketball players in the world, that they still have to have the right amount of appropriate fear for their opponents. Because at the end of the day they are all professionals.

“These teams are experienced and spent a lot of time together and we are still working at becoming a team, still getting our legs under us, getting in shape and we aren’t just going to come out here and roll the ball out and beat these teams,” said Lillard after the loss per NetsDaily. “We got to play the right way, compete and come out here to win and do everything to give ourselves a chance. If we don’t, we can be beat. That’s the number one thing that stood out to me after these first two.”

Team USA will play the second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday when they face off against Argentina. It has been unclear if Durant will suit up after just playing against Australia on Monday. Durant just came off of a major hamstring injury that caused him to miss 23 games this past season. While KD is somebody who will never deny himself the opportunity to hoop, he will have to be smart about his health for the rest of the Olympics and even more importantly for the next NBA season.

