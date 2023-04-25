Kevin Durant Gets Candid About Retirement Ahead of Elimination Game vs Clippers

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is looking to add another title to his already decorated trophy case. Durant has accomplished all there is to in the NBA. He’s been a league MVP, an NBA champion twice, an NBA Finals MVP award winner twice, and First Team All-NBA six times.

As Durant approaches the latter years of his thirties, the age-old discussion of retirement and father time begins to creep in. But despite already being a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer, Durant says that the thought of retirement has not even crossed his mind.

“I want to play until I can’t no more, man,” Durant said to Logan Murdock of The Ringer. “A title is incredible, but what it’s going to mean to me as an individual? I want to win a title for a city, for my teammates, for the organization. Is it going to get me more notoriety, more attention, a ring? It’s not really about me. That’s how I look at championships. So, I want to do this together. I’m looking forward to going on the journey with these guys.”

Kevin Durant Sounds off on Time With Brooklyn Nets

It took a while, but Durant was finally acquired by the Suns in February. After Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract in June, with no extension in sight, Durant demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and had Phoenix atop his list of preferred destinations.

Brooklyn initially did not trade him, and Durant started the season with the Nets, but when Irving demanded a trade at the deadline and got sent to the Dallas Mavericks, the Nets went full rebuild and granted Durant’s request to be sent to the Suns. However, regardless of how things played out in the end, Durant says that his time with the Nets will always be a significant period in his career.

“That was an important part of my life, incredible four years. I’ve grown to love the state of New York, the city of Brooklyn. Good family and friends there. Played some of the best ball of my life there. Gained a lot of confidence … that I lost when I tore my Achilles,” Durant said to Murdock.

“The knowledge and information that the Brooklyn Nets gave to me on just my body, in general, helped me learn more about myself, so it was a great four years there. And obviously, on the court, with our team, there was a lot of ups and downs with our roster, but once the ball tipped, once we got into practice, I just loved working with everybody there.”

Kevin Durant on Playing Heavy Minutes: ‘Let Me Die Out There’

As good as most players in the NBA are, not all are passionate about the sport. That doesn’t apply to Durant, as he is a player that eats, sleeps, and breathes the game of basketball. It’s not hard to see how hard Durant works on his game. Each season he comes back with a new weapon in his arsenal, proof of how hard the star forward works to perfect his craft.

But even aside from the work he puts in to play at an elite level, Durant loves the game. And as long as he can play, he’s going to suit up and give it his all.

“No. Let me die out there. Nah, I’m just playing. No, I’m not concerned but whenever coach wants to give me a day, I’ll support it but I’m not looking for one,” Durant told reporters when asked about rest in January 2022, per NetsDaily.

“I’m just going to play until they tell me that I’m sitting out. That’s not on my mind while I’m playing. That’s not on my mind when I’m going into a game or preparing for a game. It is what it is. I got to play 40, so what? I’m going to play. They tell me to sit out, I’ll do the same thing.”

Durant and the Suns can elminate the Los Angles Clippers and advance to the second round of the playoffs with a win in Game 5.