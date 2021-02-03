Kevin Durant Speaks Candidly About James Harden’s Defense

The Brooklyn Nets “big 3” of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden combined for 90 points on Tuesday, as they beat the league-leading Los Angeles Clippers 114-110. Harden, Irving, and Durant are averaging 80.4 points per game this season. This is the highest points per game average by a trio since the 1976-77 season according to Elias Sports Bureau. As impressive as the Nets offense was on Tuesday their defense is what stole the show. The Achilles heel of the Nets this season has been their inability to defend but last night they showed up and showed out.

Durant Thinks Rockets ‘Compromised’ Harden’s Defense

Harden was one of the biggest surprises of the night with his crunch-time defense on two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. The eight-time all-star historically has been criticized for his bad defense, especially during his time in Houston. KD however, has never bought into the narrative that Harden is a bad defender because when it comes to basketball, everything is situational. “Coming in with James, his rookie year, we asked him to guard guys – the best players off the bench – so he knows exactly what he needs to do on the defensive side of the ball,” Durant told reporters over Zoom after Tuesday’s win via SNY.

"Coming in with James, his rookie year, we asked him to guard guys – the best players off the bench – so he knows exactly what he needs to do on the defensive side of the ball" Kevin Durant talks about the underrated defensive side of James Harden's game pic.twitter.com/7CNqxIquvo — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 3, 2021

“When he got to Houston, he had to control the offense so much that it compromised him on the other end in terms of who you want to guard and what type of defense you want to play but he’s always been good at getting steals and playing post defense with his strength. He’s an all-around defender so if we ask to guard somebody, he’s going to do his job and I think that’s an underrated part of his game.”

Nets Defense Continues To Improve

Coming into Tuesday’s matchup against the Clippers the Nets had an NBA worst defensive rating of 119.9. It is possible that Sunday’s late-game collapse against the Washington Wizards was a wake-up call to Kyrie and Nets. If they plan of competing for chips, they cannot rely solely on their offense to put them in the win column. “I’m just trying to give what is needed on both ends of the floor,” Irving told reporters over Zoom via SNY. “Like I said the other night I took that personally, not being able to guard anyone. Tonight, I gave up a few drives but defensively as a team including with my effort, we just matched it tonight.”

"The other night, I took that personal just not being able to guard anyone" Kyrie Irving talks about putting up a big performance in a victory vs. the Clippers pic.twitter.com/tRbASqMeJ1 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 3, 2021

According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, After Sunday’s loss to the Wizards, the Nets had a team meeting about giving it all their effort every night and never taking nights off. While the Nets looked relaxed early in the first quarter and allowed the Clippers to get up by as many as 12 points they eventually locked in and never took their foot off the gas.

Kyrie Irving says the Nets had a discussion about playing down to opponents with lesser records. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) February 3, 2021

If Brooklyn is truly serious about competing for multiple titles this type of effort will be needed on a nightly basis not just against the elite teams. If last night was any indication of the product that Brooklyn will be putting out on the floor moving forward “scary hours” could be coming full circle very soon.

