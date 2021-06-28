Nets Kevin Durant Sounds off About Team USA Reunion With Ex-Teammate

This 2020-21 NBA season has been filled with endless surprises. To add another one to the list Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, All-Star Forward Draymond Green, and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will be reunited yet again. Don’t worry Nets fans, there are not any blockbuster trades going down (at least involving KD), but the three will be reunited in Tokyo for the 2021 Olympics.

Together in Golden State, Kerr, Durant and Green went to three NBA Finals in three seasons and won two NBA titles in the process. They became just one of four teams to win back-to-back titles in the last two decades joining the San Antonio Spurs (2005,2006), Miami Heat (2012, 2013), and Los Angeles Lakers who did it twice (2001,2002, 2009,2010). Durant can make even more history with Kerr and Green during this Olympic run. KD is just 25 points shy of Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony’s Olympic basketball scoring record.

Kevin Durant Sounds off Reunion With Steve Kerr and Draymond Green

Durant won his first two titles in Golden State with Kerr and Green and can now win his third Olympic gold medal with his former Warriors teammate and coach. During the latest edition of Out of Office Durant detailed to his agent Rich Kleiman what playing for Team USA in the 2021 Olympics means to him. But more specifically, what his reunion with Kerr and Green means.

“I just like playing for Team USA, I just love the hospitality that they show us, just being around the guys for a month is cool,” Durant said per Boardroom. “Especially in that environment, there’s gonna be a lot of first-time guys so the experience is gonna be new to a lot of guys. But Steve been there, Draymond been there, I been there, and we worked together already so, and I mean, it’s gonna be fun just doing work with them again. We went through a lot, we experienced a lot, we learned a lot together. It should be fun.”

“I’m definitely doing the Olympics.”@KDTrey5 shares his excitement about playing in the Tokyo Olympics, the familiarity of having @SteveKerr and @Money23Green around, + much more. Listen + subscribe to OOO w/ @richkleiman: https://t.co/xo4FeKoTha pic.twitter.com/a7uYX8Hiu5 — Boardroom (@boardroom) June 27, 2021

KD Says Altercation With Green Factored Into Departure From Warriors

Green, one of the most animated and passionate players in the NBA is known for getting up close and personal with his teammates. Durant has previously admitted that a very visible altercation between him and Green that took place during the last year of his contract contributed to his choice to not return to the Warriors and instead join the Nets.

“Draymond knew that he was out of line, as men, we talked about it and everybody around tried to get us to mend it fast because of the season and we wanted to win. But he had his process on how he wanted to handle it and I had my process and eventually we came together,” Durant said during an appearance on ESPN First Take in 2019. “I mean, your teammate talked to you that way, you think about it a bit, but … we talked about it, but definitely [it was a factor], for sure, I’m not going to lie about it.”

Despite the 2018 spat with Draymond factoring into the decision for Durant to leave the Warriors in free agency, it does not seem like it will affect their chemistry on the court. Durant and Draymond could add a significant mark to their accomplishments together as teammates with a gold medal win in Tokyo.

