Kevin Durant Gives Legendary Rapper His Jersey After Win

The Brooklyn Nets collected their third straight win on Wednesday as they defeated the Atlanta Hawks 128-132 in overtime. The Nets are now 12-8 and sit at fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Following the win, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving gifted their game-worn jerseys to rap star and Atlanta Native 2 Chainz. For those who are wondering the NBA’s health and safety protocols prohibit players from exchanging jerseys with other players but there is no prohibition from giving their jerseys to fans.

KD and Kyrie gave their jerseys to 2 Chainz after the game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/pSefgpAmqM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2021

Brooklyn’s ‘Big Three’ Shined in Atlanta

Brooklyn’s star trio of James Harden, Kyrie, and KD lit the Atlanta Hawks up on Wednesday. The three stars combined for 89 points in the victory. KD continued to strengthen his Most Valuable Player award campaign as he netted 32 points. Kevin extended his career-best streak of games scoring 20 plus points to begin a season to 15. This is also the longest to start a season in Nets history.

The Beard finally looks like he is starting to settle into his new home. Harden exploded for 31 points and 15 assists in Wednesday’s win. It is his first 30-point outing since the return of Kyrie. James missed a step-back three that would have put the Nets up in the final seconds of regulation but made up for it in the additional period as he was the catalyst for several key buckets in Overtime.

Kyrie continues to play unconsciously since returning from his personal leave. Wednesday was Kyrie’s fourth time in five games scoring 25 points or more. He is averaging 28.6 points per game since his return and leads the NBA in the fourth quarter points this season. The Nets are now 3-2 since his return.

Nash and the Nets Are Still Figuring It All Out

Despite giving up 128 points in the game, the Nets defense has looked significantly better in the last few games. While the holes are still glaring in their interior defense, Brooklyn was able to get stops when they needed them most. “Tonight, when we needed stops, we got stops,” Nets guard James Harden told reporters over Zoom following the win. “If we get stops and get out in transition it makes our game a lot easier.”

The same way Brooklyn’s big three is still figuring it all out so is rookie head coach Steve Nash. Nash a two-time league MVP has his plate full as he is coaching a championship or bust team in his first year. Steve is quickly learning that despite Brooklyn’s talent, not all their wins will be blowouts and there will be games that come down to which team wants it more. Wednesday’s win against the Hawks was one of those games. “We just gutted it out,” Nash told the media following the win. “It was fine margins. We made enough baskets, we made enough hustle plays, and got enough rebounds just to get us over the line. It wasn’t pretty but we found a lane and we’ll take it.”

Brooklyn will go for their fourth consecutive victory when they take on The Beard and KD’s former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

