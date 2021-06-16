Kevin Durant’s Historic Game vs Bucks Had NBA Stars Going Wild [LOOK]

Kevin Durant was a grown man in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks. After trailing by as many as 17 points in the second half Durant decided that playtime was over and he entered virtuoso mode. KD led the Nets all the way back to secure a 114-108 victory and regain the lead in the series. The Nets will have a chance to close out the series when they take on the Bucks in Milwaukee in Game 6 on Thursday.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

NBA Stars Were in Awe of Kevin Durant

Durant had a performance for the ages in Game 5 and did so by playing all 48 minutes of the game. The two-time NBA Finals MVP finished with 49 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists. Durant is the lone NBA player to have at least 45 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a playoff game.

KD’s performance was indeed historic and one of the best that we have seen in some time. The NBA’s brightest stars gave the Nets’ star his flowers for his herculean effort.

Got Damn Slim! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 16, 2021

Greatness from @KDTrey5!!! Incredible performance — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) June 16, 2021

That’s what great ones Do #easymoneysniper — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 16, 2021

Wow KD . This is Art . Real life Poetry in motion. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 16, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Steve Nash Sounds off on Kevin Durant’s Role Going Forward

All eyes were on Nets forward Kevin Durant heading into a pivotal Game 5 against the Bucks. Kyrie Irving had already been ruled out for the game and there was still uncertainty on if James Harden would be ready to go by tip-off.

This is the danger of having a team that is so top-heavy with talent. After Kyrie went down in Game 4, Durant was the only active player on the Nets roster who was not on a two-way or expiring contract. Even with that being true, Nets head coach Steve Nash will not allow his team to use that as an excuse to put forth a poor performance.

“We try and stick with our principles and fundamentals, which is connectivity, competitive spirit, embracing the opportunity, and going out there and playing as a team,” said Nash after Monday’s practice per NetsDaily. “This does not fall on Kevin; this falls on the Nets. We gotta find a way together to play great basketball on both ends of the court.”

Jeff Green Talks About Possible Return to Nets

The Nets season is not over yet, but their veteran forward Jeff Green is already looking towards the future. Green missed six of the Nets playoff games this season after suffering a foot injury in the first round against the Boston Celtics. Green showed just how much he was missed in Game 5, netting 27 points off the bench including seven triples. Green will be one of the contractual decisions that the Nets have to make this summer as he is on an expiring contract, but he is hoping that he is in the Nets’ future.

“I’d love to settle down in one place, there’s Brooklyn. I’d love to settle down in Brooklyn. I’m not too concerned with the NBA. record or how many teams. When you think about it, if I was to play 22 years, played on 15 teams, what does that say? It has no teeth behind it,” Green said per NetsDaily. “You can’t take this career, these opportunities for granted, regardless of how many teams that I’ve been on, the end of the day, my goal was to play in the NBA. and I’m still doing that.”

READ NEXT: Ex-Celtics Champ Issues Harsh Statement on Nets Kyrie Irving’s Injury