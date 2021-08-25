Kevin Durant Takes (Playful) Jab at Ex-Warrior Teammate on Social Media

Most would argue that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has already solidified himself as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Durant has been an All-Star, scoring champion, NBA champion, and NBA Finals Most Valuable Player and his best days are still ahead of him.

Durant is one of the most decorated superstars in the NBA today. While he has shined for every team he has played for, the peak of his Hall of Fame career may have been during his three seasons in Golden State. In his first two seasons as a Warrior, Durant secured two championships and two NBA Finals Most Valuable Player awards. In KD’s final year in Golden State, the Warriors looked primed to be the first team to three-peat since the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal Lakers squad. but after he ruptured his Achilles and his teammate Klay Thompson tore his ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals, the Warriors dynasty was essentially over.

Kevin Durant Takes Playful Jab at Klay Thompson

KD has seemed to recover from his injury well after he put on a herculean effort in the 2021 NBA playoffs and proved he is still one of the best in the game. Unfortunately, Thompson did not have the same luck. After not playing pro ball for more than two years Klay is eager to get back on the court. The three-time champ showed that he is slowly progressing towards a return in a recently posted video, one that KD couldn’t help but poke fun at.

Warriors Eyeing Christmas Day Return for Klay Thompson

Klay tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. He had fully recovered from that injury and was on pace to play in the Warriors’ season opener against the Nets last season. In a tragic event, Klay ruptured his Achilles in an offseason pickup game just before the start of the 2020 season which caused him to miss the entirety of the year.

Most Warrior fans were hopeful that Thompson would be able to play in the season opener this year against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. However, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Thompson may not return to the court until Christmas Day when the Warriors take on the defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns.

“He’s doing well in his recovery, but the Warriors are targeting that Christmas Day game against the Suns for his return. He could come back a little bit before that, but in terms of getting his conditioning right, they’re targeting that Christmas Day game against the Suns. I know that sounds a little late to people, but he was injured on Nov. 18, so this is 13 months from an Achilles injury,” Shelburne said during a recent appearance on ESPN’s The Jump Per CBS Sports.

“This is a conservative target. If he does well and his conditioning is up and he feels like he wants to come back earlier, he will. But this is a conservative target of Christmas Day because you need time to build your conditioning back up when you miss two NBA seasons.”

As one of the best players in the world before the injuries, the NBA surely has missed Klay. With many of the NBA’s stars returning in full capacity next season, fans could be in for a real treat in 2021.

