Bulls Champ Makes Bold Comparison Between Kevin Durant & Michael Jordan

Despite a disappointing playoff exit for the Brooklyn Nets, there is no denying that 11-time All-Star Kevin Durant put on a show in these playoffs. KD proved that he is one of, if not the best basketball player in the world.

Durant had already shown his greatness in the Nets’ Eastern Conference Quarterfinals matchup against the Boston Celtics as Brooklyn discarded them in five games. However, when both Kyrie Irving and James Harden were sidelined with injuries in their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, that is when Durant’s star shined the brightest. KD put the depleted Nets on his back scoring 45+ points in two of Brooklyn’s last three games albeit in a losing effort.

Steve Kerr Says Durant Is ‘More Gifted’ Than Michael Jordan

As much as people may try to diminish KD’s legacy, there is no doubt that it has already been solidified. As a two-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, and four-time NBA scoring champion, Durant will almost certainly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Even more impressive than Durant’s career resume is his skillset and how it keeps getting better year after year.

At this stage of his career, Durant is an elite scorer at all three levels, a better playmaker than most, an elite one on one defender, and has recently transformed himself into an elite shot blocker. He has averaged at least 1 block per game for each of his last five seasons and is doing all of this coming off of off major Achilles surgery.

Durant played under Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr for three seasons so Kerr has had a front-row seat to possibly the best version of KD. Kerr believes that Durant’s skillset is possibly one of the greatest that we have ever seen.

“He just showed he’s the most talented basketball player on earth, if not of all-time. Honestly. He’s just so gifted. I loved coaching him, and I’m looking forward to doing so again,” Kerr said per NBC Sports Bay Area.

Steve Kerr, the guy who won NBA titles with Michael Jordan thinks KD is the most gifted player of all-time even over MJ? You Bet.

“I think he’s more gifted, I really do,” Kerr said of the comparison between KD and Jordan. “That’s saying something, but Kevin is a different … entirely different breed. He’s 6-11 with guard skills, unlimited 3-point range, passing, shot-blocking — his shot-blocking at the rim, it’s just stunning. Watching him this year was really, really gratifying to see.

Kerr Sounds off About Durant’s Time in the Bay

Durant may have joined a 73-9 Golden State Warriors squad in 2016, but despite them already winning the title the year before, the impact of Durant was felt immediately. He was instant offense and despite having another all-world talent in Steph Curry on the roster it was clear that Durant was the best player on the team. The difference was really felt in the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals when Durant hit two of the most clutch threes in NBA playoff history that eventually led to the Warriors winning back-to-back titles.

“You think about what he did for this organization, not only helping us win titles but to come back and try to play through injuries and then suffer the devastating Achilles injury,” Kerr continued. “We all just wanted to see Kevin healthy and to see him in the playoffs playing at the level he reached, it was really, really gratifying for all of us.”

To receive comparison to Michael Jordan in any capacity is high praise, but if Durant has proven anything to us this year it is that he can live up to the hype.

