Kevin Durant Takes Brutal Shot At Hall of Famer for Lying About Him

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant’s name seems to be synonymous with Twitter beef these days. Ever since Durant got caught using a burner account in 2017, he has been taking a much more direct approach to his confrontation.

Durant’s latest victim is NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kevin Durant Ignites Twitter Beef With Shannon Sharpe

Sharpe is one of the hosts of Fox Sports One’s hit debate show Undisputed. He plays counterpart to infamous LeBron James hater Skip Bayless.

Sharpe has not been Shy about his qualms about LeBron being the greatest basketball player of all time. However, many people thought that Durant might be the best basketball player in the world today especially after winning two titles with the Golden State Warriors. According to Sharpe, KD even thought this himself.

“He [Kevin Durant] said ‘If LeBron James is the GOAT, and I beat the GOAT twice, hit the shots in his building what does that make me?’” Sharpe said during Monday’s episode of Undisputed.

Once KD caught wind of what Sharpe said he was quick to call him out for lying.

“Ya’ll drunk uncle out here lying again. When did I say this?” Durant said on Monday via his Twitter account.

Y’all drunk uncle out here lying again. When did I say this @ShannonSharpe ??????????????????????????? https://t.co/698XHOxcYn — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Winning Two Titles Should Have Solidified KD

Durant may not have said that publicly, but chances are he was thinking it because many of his fans were. Kevin Durant for years has been regarded as the only player who could hold a candle to LeBron. The only thing that separated LeBron from KD in the best player in the world conversation is that Durant had yet to win an NBA title before joining the Warriors.

When Durant came to The Bay not only did he beat LeBron in consecutive NBA Finals, but he hit two of the most clutch shots in NBA Finals history to do it. Durant had swung the pendulum in the minds of some, but most people still would not come off their stance that LeBron was the best player in the world.

Kevin Durant’s Daggers in both Game 3s of 2017 and 2018 FinalsAlmost one year to the date when he hit the go-ahead 3 pointer to give the Warriors a 3-0 series lead in last year’s finals, Kevin Durant did it again in a Game 3 hitting a dagger over Lebron James to extend the lead and help put the Warriors one win away from repeating as… 2018-06-07T04:46:24Z

Kevin Durant Just Wants To Get Better

Now that Durant has tasted the championship champagne twice over, his goal is not solely to win championships. For the two-time Finals MVP, the goal is to see just how good he can get.

“Once you worked so hard and everybody tells you like, ‘Yo, this is what you need to be working for, is this gold ball and these rings.’ And I’m just like, ‘All right, cool, let me lock in on that.’ And I locked in on wanting to achieve that, but I also realized it’s a lot of stuff that factors in it that’s out of my control,” Durant said to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols via Bleacher Report.

“And once I won a championship [with Golden State], I realized that, like, my view on this game is really about development. Like, how good can I be? It’s not about, you know, let’s go get this championship. I appreciate that stuff and I want to win to experience that stuff, but it’s not the end-all, be-all of why I play the game.”

Kevin Durant on the Big 3, his injury and building a dynasty in Brooklyn | NBA on ESPNRachel Nichols sits down with Kevin Durant to discuss coming back from injury, playing with James Harden and Kyrie Irving and whether or not he's building a dynasty with the Brooklyn Nets. 0:00 KD on his hamstring injury and his perfect return. 0:40 KD on his mom Wanda and their relationship. 1:30 Do you see… 2021-04-10T04:47:27Z

Durant has steadily improved every season since he was drafted in 2007. If his focus is on getting even better than he already is, it could really be scary hours for the rest of the league.

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant Has His Eye on Zach LaVine & The Chicago Bulls Young Core