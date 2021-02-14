Kevin Durant shares heartfelt moment with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson

Before signing with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2019 offseason, Kevin Durant spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors. He packed a lot into those three campaigns, including two NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP awards and three All-Star game appearances.

Along the way, he fostered some close relationships with his Warriors teammates — that much was clear after Nets-Warriors on Saturday night.

Heartfelt Moment Between Durant and Former Teammates

Saturday’s game at Chase Center represented Durant’s first return to the Bay Area since his departure. For the 6-foot-10 future Hall of Famer, it was an emotional night, complete with a video tribute honoring him before the game, and some heartfelt moments after it.

After Durants’ Nets trounced the Warriors 134-117, Durant was caught giving her a hug to three of his former teammates: Thompson (who didn’t play and is out for the season to due a torn Achilles), Green and Curry. The Athletic’s Anthony Slater posted a video of the interactions to Twitter.

KD’s farewell for Klay, Draymond, Curry. Final time these two teams will play this season. pic.twitter.com/45vGddo23Z — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 14, 2021

Each hug was followed by a few seconds of dialogue between Durant and his former teammates. He spent some extra time with Curry, with whom he shared a laugh.

Durant said “it was a good vibe all day,” per SNY.

Durant Weighs in on Klay Thompson

Durant said he talks with Thompson often — “a couple of times a week,” per SNY. Durant, in addition to being former teammates with Thompson, recently came back from a torn Achilles himself.

“It’s good to see him starting to walk,” Durant said, per SNY. “Obviously, I know what that process is like, so I know he’s chomping at the bit to get out on the court and start shooting. Can’t wait to see him back out there.”

Kevin Durant says he and Klay Thompson have talked since Klay's most recent injury: "It's good to see him starting to walk… obviously, I know what that process is like, so I know he's chomping at the bit to get out on the court and start shooting" pic.twitter.com/AQjvNL7bzy — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 14, 2021

Durant — and Brooklyn Nets — Go Off

Against his former team, Durant was plus-22 for the Nets, scoring 20 points to go with six assists and five rebounds.

Kevin Durant is a bad man pic.twitter.com/UhJLYKMPIW — Chris Montano (@gswchris) February 14, 2021

Everyone in the Nets starting lineup had at least 15 points as Brooklyn tallied its seventh 130-point game, matching a franchise record for a season. It’s worth noting: the Nets, at 16-12, are only 28 games into their 2020-21 season.

Additionally, the Nets had a season-high 35 assists, led by James Harden’s 16, as the offense forbid Golden State from ever threatening.

