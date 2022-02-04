Kevin Durant Goes Viral for Social Media Post Blasting Stephen A. Smith

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be remembered as one of the greatest duos of all time for their three years together in Golden State.

They went to three straight NBA Finals from 2016 to 2019 and won two titles. How many more would they have won had Durant stayed with the Warriors and not left in 2019 to play with the Nets? There will always be a “what if.”

Now one NBA pundit and Durant have exchanged words on Twitter about Durant’s legacy.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith questioned whether there would be a stain on Durant’s career if he is not able to win an NBA title in Brooklyn with fellow superstars Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

“If [the Nets] do not win a championship. … Kevin Durant is on the verge of being recognized more so for the guy that left Steph Curry to go with Kyrie Irving than he is for the two chips and two finals MVPs,” Smith said to ESPN’s Malika Andrews on the February 3 episode of “NBA Today.”

Durant had just a one-word response to Smith’s claim. “Egregious.”

Stephen A. Smith, Kevin Durant Exchange Words on Twitter

Durant sprained his MCL last month and is scheduled to be on the injury report until after the NBA All-Star break. And with Joe Harris scheduled to be out past the All-Star break as well the chances of the Nets winning a title this year look slim. With the chatter surrounding a potential James Harden trade increasing, the clock is ticking on the opportunity for the Nets to cash in on winning a title with Durant, Harden, and Kyrie Irving. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith says that if that is the case, it could put a permanent stain on Durant’s career.

Egregious — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 4, 2022

Durant’s response led Smith to elaborate more on his statement via his Twitter account.

“It’s absolutely Egregious, [Kevin Durant],” Smith replied. “Totally wrong and unfair to the highest degree. But it also happens to be true. Those will be the headlines all off-season. I’m not saying it’s fair at all because it’s not. You deserve better. But those will be the headlines. You can book it!”

It’s absolutely Egregious, @KDTrey5. Totally wrong and unfair to the highest degree. But it also happens to be true. Those will be the headlines all off-season. I’m not saying it’s fair at all because it’s not. You deserve better. But those will be the headlines. You can book it! https://t.co/lfmJT9LIQZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 4, 2022

Harden, Kyrie Sound Off on Nets Issues

In their next game, the Nets will travel to Utah to take on the Jazz looking to snap a 6-game losing streak. Their last loss came at the hands of the 19-win Sacramento Kings as Brooklyn seems to have hit a low point in the season. But Kyrie is not ready to wave the white flag just yet.

“I wouldn’t call it issues. We don’t want to make it bigger than just figuring out how to win a basketball game, cement that blueprint, and then being able to follow that game after game,” Irving said of the Nets’ recent slump per NetsDaily. “This is a growth period that we’re in, and that’s the way I see it.”

“Keep chipping away a day at a time. That’s all you can do,” James Harden added. “Come together closer, even tighter. It’s definitely frustrating. It’s definitely difficult but we got to find a way to get out of it as a group.”

After a disappointing exit to last year’s playoffs, the Nets were looking to avenge themselves by winning the title this year. The season is far from over but it will be interesting to see how the Nets respond to their recent turmoil.

