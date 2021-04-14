Kyrie Irving Absence: Did Faith Cause Nets Star To Sit Out?

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving did not suit up when the team played the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. The Nets have cited ‘personal reasons’ as the reason for Kyrie’s absence from the team.

Kyrie’s Faith May Have Caused His Absence

According to a recent Tweet from Ball Town, the Nets star recently converted to Islam and is participating in the Muslim holiday Ramadan.

During Ramadan, Muslims are required to not consume food or drink from the time the sun comes up in the morning to the time that it goes down at night.

Kyrie recently converted to Islam and is taking part in Ramadan this month where Muslims fast every day. People are bashing him for taking games off without understanding why. pic.twitter.com/yqLPbyqCqp — Ball Town (@balltownglory) April 13, 2021

Kyrie a Muslim? I love this for him. pic.twitter.com/vc55tbZwir — din (@klooowry) April 8, 2021

Wa-Alaikum-Salaam

Same to you brother and all of Our Brothers and Sisters around the world. — K.A.I A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 9, 2021

Enes Kanter Sounds Off on the NBA Ramadan Experience

It should be noted that there are many Muslims in the NBA that participate in Ramadan but still play in their scheduled games such as Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon and Blazers big man Enes Kanter.

Recently Kanter said that fasting during Ramadan makes him more focused on the basketball court because it strengthens him mentally.

“One thing about Ramadan, I feel like it is all up in your head It’s all about just mental strength,” Kanter said via Oregon Live.

“So, when Ramadan time comes, you can be prepared and your body can be ready. So, I don’t believe it’s gonna be hard at all this year.”

Not eating during Ramadan is the easy part for Kanter because it is not like players are stuffing their faces during a normal NBA game.

The difficult part is when Kanter has to play early games when the sun is still up, and during that time he must refuse water and Gatorade as part of his Ramadan fast.

“Your teammates next to you are drinking cold Gatorade or cold water and you just stare at them like, ‘Oh, that must feel so good,’” Kanter said.

“But other than that, I don’t think there’s like a challenge, because I’ve done this for so long and my body’s used to it.”

Kyrie’s Absences Are Starting To Add Up

Personal reasons have continued to be a theme for Irving in this 2020-21 season dating back to January. The Nets listed ‘personal reasons’ for Kyrie’s extended absence, but it was presumed by many that Kyrie was not participating in NBA games because of the riots on the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Irving’s absence held him out for more than two weeks of play.

Last month, Kyrie was once again away from the team for a three-game stretch. Reportedly the reason for his short absence, was that he needed to be with his fiancée, Marlene Wilkerson as the two are expecting a baby.

The Nets will hope to have Kyrie back on Wednesday in their potential Eastern Conference Finals preview with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

