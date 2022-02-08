Famed Radio Host Rips Nets Star, Lakers Anthony Davis in Heated Rant

Before the start of the NBA season, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai decided to sideline 7-time All-Star Kyrie Irving until he received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In compliance with New York City health and safety protocols, the vaccination is required to play indoor sports. But after sitting for the first 35 games of the season, the Nets announced that they would be bringing Irving back into the fold. Knowing that he would only be available part-time as he remains unvaccinated. But the team feels that having Kyrie available in any capacity is better than not having him at all.

Ed Lover Rips Nets Kyrie Irving

Things are going to get even grimmer for the Nets as Kyrie is set to miss 19 of the Nets’ next 29 games. Famed radio host Ed Lover appeared on Bovada’s Instagram Live chat with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports and said that he feels that Kyrie is “trippin”.

“Kyrie’s tripping man… I’ma tell you why I think so. Because, when LeBron left Cleveland to play with D-Wade and Chris Bosh, right? KD went to Brooklyn SPECIFICALLY to play with Kyrie. James Harden is their man. They talked to James. James had all that rigmarole going on with Houston — he don’t wanna play, he’s gonna come in fat a little bit, he isn’t in shape, he’s not trying to put buckets down… he wants out of Houston. He finally gets his wish and Houston sends him to Brooklyn. Everybody projected them — if they stay healthy, there’s ‘nobody’ on the planet that can beat those three players,” Lover said to Scoop B.

“with role players like [Spencer] Dinwiddie; he was balling… with them dudes and what they brought in, there was nobody that should be able to beat them and then COVID hits and you let them two dudes down? For a vaccine when you were vaccinated and immunized as a child? You didn’t know what was in that. Half the stuff you eat you don’t even know what’s in it. And you’re worried about a damn vaccine.”

Lover Unloads on Lakers and Anthony Davis

Lover says that he has gained more respect for James Harden, Kevin Durant and their ability to keep their composure. He also believes that the Nets have a championship opportunity staring them in the face. Especially because the Lakers have an injury-prone star in Anthony Davis.

“The Lakers are old; Anthony Davis turns his radio on in his car and he gets injured… what are you doing? The ring is right there! Philly can’t stay with us… nobody can stay with us in the East — if they were full power all three of them… Kyrie’s bugging’ man. BUGGIN’! And he did ‘em dirty man,” Lover continued.

“Yeah, he let them down! He tripped on ‘em and I applaud Kevin Durant and James Harden for saying the right thing in the press but if that was me behind the scenes, I’d be cursing homeboy out; like, yo dude. I came here to play with you. What are you doing? We got a ‘chip! We looking’ at a ‘chip.”

The Nets will try to get back on track in their next game against the Boston Celtics. Looking to snap an 8-game losing streak.

